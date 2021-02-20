4 cases in Wexford, Missaukee added Friday

CADILLAC — Heading into the weekend, the positivity rate for the Cadillac New coverage area was just a hair above a key metric used by the World Health Organization.
The WHO uses 5% as a benchmark that indicates whether there's enough testing to capture most of a region's COVID-19 cases. When more than 5% of a region's coronavirus tests are coming back positive, then it's likely there are some cases that aren't being caught.
As of Friday, Feb. 19, the positivity rate for the week ending Feb. 20 was 5.1% for Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties combined.
That's according to a Cadillac News-designed spreadsheet that analyzes state-provided data on diagnostic testing. The spreadsheet looks at the positivity rate week-to-week rather than a rolling 7-day average.
Of the four counties, only Wexford County had a positivity rate above 5%; it was 8.3%. Missaukee County was next-highest, at 4.9% for the week ending Saturday, while Osceola County had 2% and Lake County had 2.8%.
The positivity rates are not necessarily indicative of new COVID-19 cases, as some people are tested multiple times.
On Friday, only Wexford and Missaukee counties recorded new COVID-19 cases in the newspaper's coverage area. Both counties had two new cases that had been confirmed by diagnostic testing, while Missaukee County also added one probable case.
Pandemic totals stood at 1,324 for Wexford County, 599 for Missaukee County, 337 for Lake County and 896 for Osceola County.
Statewide cases reached 579,284 and deaths stood at 15,296.
