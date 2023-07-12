MESICK — Firefighters on Tuesday were still working to contain a sprawling wildfire that investigators believe was sparked by a power line the day before.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters and two local fire departments battled the blaze, which was dubbed the 4 Corners Fire based on its location in Copemish, northwest of Mesick on the Manistee-Wexford county line.
“The 4 Corners Fire started in Wexford County Monday afternoon and quickly spread to Manistee County,” DNR Resource Protection Manager Don Klingler said. “We have confirmed it was caused by a power line.”
The fire was estimated at approximately 225 acres in size.
DNR fire specialist Jeff Vasher told the Cadillac News that this is the fourth wildfire over 100 acres in size in the Lower Peninsula this year. He said that’s a lot of wildfires, considering that during a typical year, they might only see one over 100 acres.
As of 4:30 p.m., Vasher said the fire was about 95% contained, although he added that barring a significant rain, crews likely would have to remain on scene for several weeks putting out hot spots.
The fire was believed to have started west of Harland Road and Read Road, on the Manistee side of the Manistee-Wexford county border. While investigators believe a power line caused the fire, Vasher said they’re unsure at this point exactly how it happened. Given how strong winds were on Monday, Vasher said it’s possible a tree fell on the line.
According to the DNR, the fire was fueled by a mix of jack pine, red pine and hardwoods. Fire danger in the area was extreme Monday due to windy, dry, warm weather and because forests and fields are still dry due to a lack of rain.
“Several structures were lost during the fire, but we are still working on finalizing our investigation and will release more information as it becomes available,” Klingler said.
Thirty people were evacuated from their homes due to the fire and road closures in the area accommodated firefighting efforts and ensured public safety.
“All evacuation orders have been lifted,” Klingler said Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Cross and Salvation Army were on scene assisting those who were evacuated from their homes.
The fire was reported Monday via a 911 call to Wexford County. When DNR crews were dispatched at 3 p.m., it was already at 20 acres.
Authorities began evacuating homes in the area of West 8 Road and North 1 Road, in Wexford Township, around that time.
Fire departments from multiple counties responded on Monday to contain the blaze, including Wexford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie and Manistee. In addition, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service also called units in.
On Tuesday, the DNR had 18 firefighters on the ground. The U.S. Forest Service and members of the following local fire departments also assisted in fire suppression efforts: Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee and Wexford.
Air support included four U.S. Forest Service Fire Bosses and a DNR spotter plane.
Other county law enforcement agencies also assisted, including Grand Traverse, Manistee and Wexford.
