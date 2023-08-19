CADILLAC — The Northern District Fair is a chance for families with smaller farmland to learn from both experienced farmers and kids their own age for the purpose of living a sustainable lifestyle for the entire family.
One such family is the Clements family, who moved back to Cadillac in 2017 after living in Texas for several years. With extended family nearby, the Clements lived in town for two years before buying a homestead in Manton four years ago.
“We are new to farming as adults and we are involved in 4-H for the girls so we can learn more about husbandry with our goal being as self-sufficient as possible,” Josie said. “We have sheep now and we plan to use as food for the winter, so this is a learning experience for the entire family.”
Cherry the sheep joined the Clement family at 3 months old. Now three months later, Cherry has grown in height and weighs three times as much as when he first joined the family.
At 7 years old, Blakelynn finished first in showmanship earlier this week and Olin Jo, at 4 years old, is joining in even though she is still a little too young to show Cherry herself.
“I put feed, grain and pellets out along with hay and grass and I let him out to graze,” said Blakelynn. “I just love him.
“He is kind of hard to walk and I was nervous at first, but now I’m so excited and very happy,” Blakelyn added when talking about her first place showmanship blue ribbon.
Mom, Josie, explained how the judges encouraged Blakelyn to keep up her hard work and she needs to give eye contact to the judges. The friendship and comradery both girls developed this week has been an added benefit.
“Next year I hope to show goats and sheep because I have friends who have goats,” Blakelynn said.
Olin Jo will be old enough next year to show her animals but will wait two years until she is 6 years old to show and be judged at the fair.
Because sheep do best when they are with a fellow sheep, Cherry and Watermelon can expect to possibly have a few more sheep to join the property.
“I homeschool the girls so 4-H offers us socialization and comradery and we enjoy seeing all the kids encourage each other during the different competitions,” Josie said. “We are having a great time and 4-H extends our rural community.”
But 4-H is more than showing farm animals for the Clement family both at this year’s fair and after the fair leaves town. The girls are participating in 4-H’s nature club called Wild Ones and both entered pressed flower sun catchers in the still exhibits at this year’s fair. Both girls won in the creative arts area of the competition and look forward to more opportunities to show their creative side.
4-H’s Nature Club is a combination of nature and outdoor recreation and is open to kids ages 5-19 where they meet bimonthly at the Carl T. Johnson Center. For more information on how to enroll in Wild Ones Nature Club, contact the local 4-H office at the Michigan State Extension Office at the Baker College of Cadillac campus.
At this year’s fair still exhibits there are a total of 15 4-H members and approximately 10 non-4-H members who have all entered art projects. Among the four different age categories, exhibits include art, photography, collections, wood working and upcycle crafts. Winners receive ribbons and premiums, which transfer to actual cash winnings. While you don’t need to be a 4-H member to submit an exhibit, the advantages year-round for those 4-H families include the socialization and the comradery that students gain from one another.
“Kids can enter as much as they want but they must be in different categories,” said Kate King, Wexford County 4-H Program Coordinator through Michigan State University Extension. “There are twice as many exhibits this year, but we would like to see the submissions double next year.”
This year a familiar face at the still exhibits is back making sure things run smoothly. Pam Waddell, still exhibit superintendent, enjoys spinning fiber into yarn and after spending years involved with the Fair’s craft and sewing exhibits, Pam is enjoying her second year back with the Cadillac Northern District Fair.
“Everybody has a talent and it’s up to them to find it,” Waddell said. “But we would love to see local art and literary teachers promote these exhibits to their students because we want to spread the word since too many people don’t know we are here.”
