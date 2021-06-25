4 injured in 131 single vehicle crash Wednesday

REED CITY — Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool gave an update Thursday regarding the crash on southbound U.S. 131 near Ashton that closed the expressway for roughly three hours Wednesday.
Cool said at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday Osceola County deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle personal injury crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. 131 near mile marker 158. The investigation determined a van from an adult foster care facility was on a field trip. At some point, the driver of the van had a coughing episode, according to Cool.
During the coughing episode, Cool said the driver made contact with the guardrail on the expressway. After that contact, the van went into the median and the van rolled several times. Cool said the van was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
A single passenger was ejected from the van and had to be airlifted via AeroMed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Cool said. Although serious, Cool said it wasn’t believed those injuries were “life-threatening.‘ In addition to that one passenger, he also said three others were injured and had to be extricated from the van due to their physical disabilities.
Once out of the Van, Cool said those three passengers were transported to local hospitals with “non-life-threatening injuries.‘ Cool said he had no information on the driver or if he was injured. He also had no further information about the crash, including if there were more passengers in the van, as the police report was not complete.
In addition to the information about those injured in the crash, Cool said the expressway was closed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and reopened at 3:25 p.m. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to Cool.
Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins sent out an alert shortly before noon Wednesday that indicated the expressway was closed near exit 159 with motorists to seek an alternate route. Watkins said the expressway was expected to be shut down for an extended period and there was no timeframe regarding its reopening.
On the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the post stated southbound traffic on the expressway was diverted at exit 159 while police investigated a “serious‘ crash. The post also advised people to avoid that area. Roughly four hours later, the post was updated to state the southbound lanes of the expressway were open to through traffic.
