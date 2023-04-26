When a crisis or tragedy strikes, how a community responds is complicated and usually different every time.
For that reason, the idea to form a team of 40 people to support communities after a critical incident, such as a crash, death or other event causing trauma, started to take shape. This need could be within a business organization, the community itself or a single individual.
The new group is called the Northern 6 Crisis Intervention Support Team, or N6CIS.
The team is comprised of people from various community agencies and organizations who have been trained in the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation model. Two dozen of these received ICISF training in late January from a certified instructor who was commissioned by Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority.
The training provided a wide variety of crisis intervention services, including pre- and post-incident crisis education, significant other support services, on-scene support services, demobilizations after large-scale traumatic incidents, small group defusing, the group intervention known as Critical Incident Stress Debriefing, individual crisis intervention fundamentals and a specific protocol.
Stacey Kaminski is the NLCMHA Crisis Services Operations Manager but she also is the coordinator for the newly formed team. She said while there is a similar type of team dedicated to helping those who are first responders, this team is designed to connect with the general public and community.
“It can be any type of event that causes distress to staff or individuals. It can be anything that causes stress. It helps them process the event,” she said.
Kaminski said the idea for the team started after a few things. First, Kaminski said while they had a team for first responders, Northern Lakes was getting calls asking for assistance from community members who needed the same type of service.
Sue Elben of the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation, Inc., provided training in December at Northern Lakes. Kaminski said after the training they started to reach out to community partners to form the new community team. With interest, Elben returned in January to provide the training to the new team.
Since that January training, Kaminski said the team has been called out to assist with various incidents.
“We are trying to get the word out and trying to let people know we are out there if they need us,” she said. “It can be as big or small as needed.”
The newly trained volunteers joined a dozen already seasoned clinicians intending to respond to critical incidents and to provide mental health support, education and resources to community agencies and organizations in Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties.
N6CIS team members are from Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services, Commission on Aging, Veterans Affairs, first responders, courts and schools.
The team may be reached through the Northern Lakes CMH 24/7 Crisis Line at 833-295-0616. Kaminski added a request has to be made for the team before the team can be deployed. Once an agency requests for the team to be dispatched, members from N6CIS will conduct either a Group or Individual Crisis Intervention Stress Management Debriefing as determined by the ICISF.
Following the debriefing, participants will receive support materials and contact information for team members who will be available to them for as long as needed. The team also follows up with participants within 24 hours after a debriefing and often a short time later as well.
“We formed this group to fill a gap in northern Michigan. When a critical incident occurs, such as the tornado in Gaylord a year ago, it is all hands on deck. Helpers came from across the region to assist in the disaster,” Kaminski said. “In the aftermath, some of the helpers needed help in coping with the trauma they had witnessed. This group is going to be part of a network across the state and nation that can back each other up and help during a crisis. In essence, we are building the capacity of our communities to help one another and be more resilient.”
