400 participants have signed up for free Marion pheasant hunt Sept. 24-27; volunteers sought

MARION — Sixteen years ago, Chuck Connell never thought the free pheasant hunt he organized for a couple of veterans on his property would turn into the production it is today.
The hunt for veterans, first responders and dispatchers has grown year after year, and now has 501©3 status, a board of directors, and more than 100 volunteers and sponsors who help put it together each year.
“It’s a lot easier on me now,” Connell laughed. “I don’t have to do all the paperwork myself.”
This year’s hunt is slated for Friday, Sept. 24, through Monday, Sept. 27, and 400 participants have signed up, which comes out to 100 hunters a day — about as much as they can handle on the property.
Each participant is treated to a hunt on the 200-acre Tails-A-Waggin’ preserve, which is located four miles south of the Missaukee County line and two miles west of Marion at 18319 50th Ave.
Five pheasants are released for each hunter, who is accompanied on their excursion by a guide with hunting dogs. For hunters that can’t walk or have mobility issues, track chairs are available for their use.
“It does a lot of them,” Connell said about those who take part in the hunt.
“I’m not a therapist or anything, but they say it’s great therapy for them, even those who just come to sit around and visit with one another.”
All attendees are given a hearty meal. This year’s meal will be catered by Pietro’s Italian Restaurant, with about $15,000 worth of meat donated by Ebel’s General Store and Gordon Food Service.
Connell said the event wouldn’t be possible without the support of donors and volunteers.
He said by far the biggest expense in putting on the hunt is ordering the 2,000 birds, which cost around $25,000. Since all the ammunition is donated by Jay’s Sporting Goods, Connell said they don’t have to worry about that expense.
Thanks to donations from sponsors and individuals, Connell said they’re further ahead of their budget goals this year than they’ve ever been.
One thing they could always use more of is volunteers, both those with hunting dogs and those who can help out in a general way during the event.
“The helpers get as much out of it as the hunters do,” said Connell, who added that he has volunteers coming from as far away as Alaska to lend a hand. “They’re just as happy as the shooters.”
For sponsorship and sign-up information, go to veteranshunt.org or www.preservehunt.com, email childrenscharters@gmail.com, or call (231) 743-6483.
Sponsors can mail a monetary donation to TAWA VETS HUNT, 20434 60th Ave., Marion, MI 49665.
For the first day of the event, Connell said they’re anticipating a flyby from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, although last year this was canceled as the pilots are active duty military personnel and were called out at the time of the event.
