CADILLAC — Over the past year, Wexford County has seen more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases.
The county reached 1,603 cumulative cases on Thursday as 44 new cases were added to the county's total.
District Health Department No. 10 said this week that there are several outbreaks in the department's jurisdiction, which includes Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties.
More cases in the coming days are almost certain for Wexford County, where the 7-day average positivity rate is 17.2% as of March 16 (the most recent day for which data is available through MI Safe Start Map). DHD No. 10 reports an additional 14 new probable COVID-19 cases in Wexford County as well.
Missaukee County's 7-day average positivity rate stood at 24.6% as of March 16, a slight decrease from the county's rate on March 13, when it was 27.8%.
Missaukee County had 17 new confirmed cases on Thursday for a pandemic total of 779.
Lake County added four cases and reached a cumulative total of 368. The 7-day average positivity rate is 43%.
Osceola County is nearing its 1,000th case since the pandemic arrived in Michigan last year. Osceola County had seven new cases Thursday and reached a pandemic total of 993. The 7-day average positivity rate was 8.7% as of March 16.
Hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital held steady at 11 between Wednesday and Thursday; 11 is about half the maximum number of reported COVID-positive patients at the hospital during the most recent surge in late 2020/early 2021.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 618,421 on Thursday, an increase of 2,629 compared to the previous day. Michigan has had 15,835 COVID-19 deaths; 25 were newly reported since Wednesday, though 24 of those deaths were identified via a review of vital records.
