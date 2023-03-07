LEROY — The expectation is that five candidates will interview over two days next week for Pine River Area Public Schools superintendent.
Michigan Association of School Boards Consultant Shawn Lewis-Lakin once again was in front of the Pine River Area Schools on Monday and this time he was there to discuss the 12 resumes and applications the district received during the past month while the position was open.
During the meeting, the board was given an overview of the interview phase of the process by Lewis-Lakin, selected questions that would be given to each candidate based on different categories that were deemed important by the public and the board and narrowed the 12 candidates down to the five the planned on interviewing.
No names were given on Monday, but after Lewis-Lakin was able to confirm that each of the five candidates was interested in interviewing, their names would be released, likely on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the board also decided to hold two candidate interviews at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, March 13, before the regularly scheduled board meeting, which is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The remaining three candidates would be interviewed at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.
Lewis-Lakin said getting 12 candidates to apply was a good number considering the current market.
“I was hoping for 12 candidates. That’s higher than many other positions are seeing right now. It is a lean market, in terms of candidates for superintendent positions, so I’m happy that we received 12 strong candidates,” Lewis-Lakin said.
After the meeting, board president Kevin Delancey said he was hopeful they would have a good amount of candidates apply, so when he found out there were 12 it was a pleasant surprise. While what the exact questions were going to be during the interviews was discussed, the board weighted the categories they wanted the questions to be from, including communications and public relations.
In January, stakeholder input meetings were held, which focused on gathering input from district administration, elementary, middle and high school teachers and staff, transportation staff and parents/community. There also was an online survey available for any stakeholders to fill out, which was closed on Jan. 13.
The meetings and the survey helped to create the criteria the new superintendent needed to fit. These criteria included a responsive candidate with strong communication skills, a collaborative leader, honest, ethical, transparent in all matters, visible, and approachable and accessible to staff, students and members of the community.
He said after the final candidate is interviewed the board will decide how many they may want to bring back the next week for a second round of interviews. He said those second interviews will allow the board to further explore those candidates’ strengths and will be a learning process for both the board and the candidates.
The hope is that the board will offer the position to a candidate before the district starts its spring break.
In December, Lewis-Lakin presented his plan that included a timeline that incorporated each step of the process. The board also determined what that timeline should be, gave input to the preliminary posting and picked a salary range for the position. That range was $105,000 to $130,000.
The timeline included stakeholder input meetings and an online survey. With the search criteria established in January, the next part of the process occurred on Friday, when the board received access to candidate materials. The next step is Monday’s board workshop meeting for interview preparation and selection of the interview candidates.
On March 13 and March 14, the schedule has the board holding the first round of interviews. On March 22 and March 23, the schedule includes finalist visits and interviews. At the end of those interviews, the board would select its choice and start the process of contract negotiations. The goal would be to have the new superintendent in the district by mid-April or as negotiated.
Effective Monday, Dec. 5, former superintendent Matt Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move, according to Lukshaitis, was to allow him and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren. Lukshaitis said in a release that he was grateful to the district’s board of education, administrators, teachers and staff. He also said he was grateful to the student body of the district and its community during his nearly nine years as superintendent.
