5 candidates seeking 2nd District seat in Congress

Five candidates are seeking to fill the Second District seat for U.S. Congress this November.
Incumbent Republican candidate Bill Huizenga is facing off against Democrat Bryan Berghoef, Libertarian Max Riekse, Green Party candidate Jean-Michel Creviere and U.S. Taxpayers candidate Gerald Van Sickle to fill the two-year term in Congress. With that mind, the Cadillac News asked each candidate a series of questions to help inform the district's voters before they head out to the polls or send in an absentee ballot. The questions and responses from each candidate are what follows.
Van Sickle did not respond to requests for information via email.
Bill Huizenga, Republican candidate, incumbent
• Why are you running for this seat/seeking re-election?
As a husband, father, and third-generation family small business owner, I understand what makes West Michigan such a special place. As a lifelong resident of West Michigan, I am committed to upholding the West Michigan values that we hold dear, creating new opportunities for hardworking families, and protecting our Great Lakes. As your representative, I have proven myself to be a leader in the effort to rein in Washington’s out-of-control spending, cut taxes for hard-working, middle-class families, and level the playing field for Michigan farmers and growers.
However, the job is not done. We don’t need West Michigan to be more like Washington, we need Washington to be more like West Michigan and that is exactly what I will continue fighting for.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
As your representative in Congress, my responsibility is to stand up and take action for West Michigan. During my time in office, I have led in uncertain times, worked to create an environment for new and better jobs, and stood up for West Michigan common sense.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, I introduced legislation to help keep doctors and nurses at work, deliveries on the road, and food on the shelves at local grocery stores. As a small business owner, I understand the challenges of today’s economy. I am working hard to ensure that everyone in West Michigan has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Foremost, I never forget that I represent the people of West Michigan, which is why I will continue fighting for quality education, affordable health care, protection of the unborn, and the protection of the Great Lakes.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the country? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Since the COVID outbreak began, far and away the biggest issue I have heard is the need for the economy to safely reopen. Business owners small and large are struggling, and while programs like the Paycheck Protection Program have helped, West Michigan needs to be open for business. Congress should pass common sense measures to get people back to work, incentivize businesses to hire workers and minimize programs that discourage able-body adults from not only seeking but gaining employment. I will continue to push measures like my legislation, the Patriot Bonus Act of 2020, to help job creators get back up and running again.
• How can Congress help to address the health care issues facing the people in this country? How can it be made affordable?
Access to affordable health care is out of reach for too many people. I believe that Obamacare has failed the American people and our economy. There is a better way to reduce costs and increase access to health care for all Americans. This includes curbing costly junk lawsuits, encouraging the use of health savings accounts, and empowering small business and states to use innovative means to reduce health care costs for you and your family.
Any reforms Congress passes must also include protections for patients with pre-existing conditions. That is why I helped introduce the Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act. This legislation aims to achieve three important goals for patients: guaranteed access to coverage, a prohibition on pre-existing condition benefit exclusions, and a ban on premium rating based on health status.
• How can Congress help to address the issues surrounding student loans in this country?
As a father with multiple children in college, I understand firsthand the financial commitment it takes to attend a higher education institution. It's critical that Congress and State legislatures find a way to make higher education more affordable and accessible. As your representative, I am committed to helping develop innovative models for higher education, provide students with resources to help better manage their loans, and work with schools to lower costs overall. We must also continue working to provide affordable avenues for students to receive Career Technical Education and job training as well.
• How can Congress find solutions that will keep Social Security intact?
Social Security is not sustainable without significant reform. Future benefits cannot be paid under current taxation levels. There are a limited number of options for addressing this actuarial time bomb. We can increase the retirement age, raise tax rates, or increase the cap on earnings subject to taxes. The sooner that adjustments are made, the smaller the adjustments need to be. Keep in mind that younger workers already don’t believe Social Security will provide for them.
The government has to honor its promises to protect retirees and those nearing retirement age. A long-term fix to Social Security should include the option of a personal retirement account that younger workers can count on as their own individual asset. I support making Social Security workable for all generations.
• The country seems to be divided on many topics, how will you work in cooperation with those on the other side of the aisle?
It is critical that both Republicans and Democrats work in a bipartisan manner to support policies and reforms that improves the lives of the American people. As co-chair of the bipartisan Great Lakes Task Force, I work with my Democrat and Republican colleagues from across the region to protect, preserve, and promote the Great Lakes. One specific recent example being that the House of Representatives unanimously passed my amendment to H.R. 729, the Coastal and Great Lakes Communities Enhancement Act, which would secure funding for shoreline resiliency in the Great Lakes.
I am also a member of the bipartisan PFAS Task Force to advance the efforts to protect our communities from these unsafe chemicals. Additionally, I also introduced bipartisan legislation in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, to assist healthcare workers and first responders battling the coronavirus.
During my time in office, I am proud of my many bipartisan accomplishments and will continue working with members on all sides of the aisle to advance efficient and effective policies.
• How can Congress help open up the economy while protecting small businesses and workers?
As a small business owner, I understand what American job creators need: less interference and lower taxes. That is why my number one priority in Congress is to promote an atmosphere for job creation, economic growth, and higher wages for families across West Michigan.
As the Michigan economy reopens again there are targeted approaches that the Federal Government could implement to help businesses across the state recover. I introduced H.R. 6629 the Patriot Bonus Tax Credit Act to help incentivize workers to come back to work. The legislation would provide a refundable tax credit for half of any form of wage increase put forward by an employer. This would apply to a raise in hourly wages, salary increases, or any bonus wages earned during the coronavirus outbreak. As businesses struggle to entice and maintain their workforce, the Patriot Bonus would give them a tool to make returning to work more attractive.
• What types of things can Congress do to help protect the environment, in particular, Michigan?
As Co-Chair of the Great Lakes Task Force, a bipartisan group focused on policies and programs that enhance the environmental and economic health of the Great Lakes region, I have successfully led bipartisan efforts to increase funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI). This past year, with the support of the Administration, we worked to secure $320 million for the GLRI. I am also a cosponsor of legislation that would reauthorize the GLRI and increase its funding to $475 million. Since 2010, Congress has provided over $3 billion in funding to promote the cleanup of toxic hotspots, prevent the spread of invasive species, curb the growth of harmful algal blooms, and promote the overall well-being of the Great Lakes.
We have seen the impact right here in West Michigan. Recent studies have shown that the GLRI has had massive economic benefits in West Michigan. This includes increased recreational activity, increased visitors to the region, and increased property values.
Additionally, as a member of the bipartisan PFAS Task Force, I have worked to protect West Michigan and communities across the nation from contamination, advance studies, and research, and support large scale decontamination and cleanup efforts.
• What ideas do you have in helping to calm tensions and address the issue of racial inequalities?
Do I believe racism exists, absolutely, and we cannot allow the perception of a two-tiered justice system. It is crucial that every citizen be treated equal in the eyes of the law. Additionally, we as a community must work to change hearts and minds to confront racism as well as anti-Semitic behavior. A federal policy is not going to make that happen overnight. It takes us as parents, educators, and leaders, by working together to teach our children. It takes a unified community to stand together against bigotry whether it comes from race or religious differences. That is how my wife and I have raised our children, and I believe the overwhelming majority of parents across West Michigan are doing the same.
Responsible reforms can and should be made to improve policing. That is why I cosponsored the Justice Act introduced by Senator Tim Scott. This legislation would improve training for police, enhance accountability, and increase transparency to prevent law enforcement officials who break the rules in one location from simply moving to a new department. Additionally, the Justice Act would finally make lynching a federal hate crime.
• Are you in favor of a second stimulus payment?
It was clear to me that the first stimulus payment was well-intended and warranted. I support and voted for the CARES Act. Under the CARES Act, individual taxpayers received up to $1,200 and an additional $500 per child. This means a family in West Michigan with two working adults and two children under 17 could have received up to $3,400 because of the CARES Act.
From talking to constituents, it is clear that this stimulus payment was extremely helpful. As we debate the next COVID-19 relief legislation, I will closely look at whether another payment is needed to help the people of West Michigan.
• How should the federal government address the issues surrounding COVID-19? National mask-wearing, increased testing, etc.
I have long advocated that state and even local governments are more in tune with the issues and problems their citizens face then the Federal Government. For that reason, I do not believe that the Federal Government should have any sort of mask mandate. Those decisions are much better made by state elected officials.
There is no doubt that testing is a major component in getting the COVID-19 outbreak under control. In the CARES Act, legislation I voted for and supported, $25 billion dollars was allocated for federal agencies and states to expand testing. According to HHS data in August, only about 10% to 15% of that total has been drawn down, meaning the cash has been spent or committed to various efforts. While I support increased testing and want to make sure testing is properly funded, this $25 billion should be fully spent before we allocate any more dollars.
Bryan Berghoef, Democrate candidate
• Why are you running for this seat/seeking re-election?
All over West Michigan, I've met with families struggling to be heard over the powerful interests that flood Washington with unlimited dark money. That influence overrides voters even on issues with huge majorities of support.
I'm running to represent West Michigan, not special interests. That's why I'm refusing corporate PAC money, and why I'll work to overturn Citizens United, the Supreme Court decision that allows unlimited special interest spending. Our grassroots movement is powered by voters, and I'll put their needs first.
I'm not a politician; I'm a pastor, father, and husband. I'm running not because I love politics— I'm running because I love my neighbor.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
As a pastor and community member, I have grounded my work in showing up and listening. Whether at my Pub Theology discussion groups or at town council meetings, I respect the views of others and work to find common ground.
That's why I'm so disappointed that Bill Huizenga has not held an open town hall meeting in over three years. He avoids his constituents and he avoids the tough questions, giving access instead to lobbyists and big donors. As congressman, I will never leave my neighbors unheard.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the country? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Corruption: Our current representative Bill Huizenga is under federal ethics investigation for spending $400,000 of corporate donations on his lavish lifestyle, including annual all-expense-paid trips to Disney World for his family and staff. He may have gone to Washington to change the system, but he became part of the system; Bill has chosen to put his own personal gain ahead of the needs of West Michigan.
COVID-19: The mishandling of the novel coronavirus has had deadly consequences for the US and for West Michigan. I won't play politics with science and with lives. As your congressman, I will support nationally-coordinated efforts to contain COVID-19, including reasonable mask mandates, so that we can reopen our economy safely. I'll also support ongoing economic relief to households, not just one time payments; and I will ensure that business relief goes to small and medium sized businesses, not large and well-connected ones.
The Economy: Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of our economy, and the best engines of job creation. I will support job training programs, vocational programs at community colleges, and innovative apprenticeships that bridge the public and private sectors.
But we must ensure that everyone shares in American prosperity.
• How can Congress help to address the health care issues facing the people in this country? How can it be made affordable?
N/A
• How can Congress help to address the issues surrounding student loans in this country?
N/A
• How can Congress find solutions that will keep Social Security intact?
N/A
• The country seems to be divided on many topics, how will you work in cooperation with those on the other side of the aisle?
N/A
• How can Congress help open up the economy while protecting small businesses and workers?
The issues that I've heard most about during my campaign are the three I addressed above: corruption, COVID-19, and the economy. And that is exactly why they are my top issues: because they are the ones most important to communities throughout West Michigan. I've heard from business owners, teachers, and parents who are angry that our politicians are denying science-backed solutions to prevent transmission of the disease just to score political points. I've heard from workers who wonder why they got only one relief check when Congressional Republicans like Bill Huizenga opposed the bill for ongoing relief. And everyone agrees that the biggest barrier to making progress on these and other issues is the corruption influencing Washington.
That's why, as I outlined above, I will support: national science-backed plans to fight COVID and distribute a vaccine fairly; sensible plans to reopen the economy, and ongoing relief for families and small businesses until that happens; and legislation to stop unlimited special interest spending and halt the revolving door between Congress and lobbying firms.
• What types of things can Congress do to help protect the environment, in particular, Michigan?
N/A
• What ideas do you have in helping to calm tensions and address the issue of racial inequalities?
N/A
• Are you in favor of a second stimulus payment?
N/A
• How should the federal government address the issues surrounding COVID-19? National mask-wearing, increased testing, etc.
Keeping communities safe and supporting local businesses are in fact the same goal. The sooner we commit to sensible, science-backed solutions that have "flattened the curve" elsewhere, the sooner our businesses can reopen or increase their operations. Let's remember too that the workers in these businesses are the very community members we want to keep safe.
Policies like sensible mask mandates, social distancing, and reduced capacities are effective. The resistance to them seems to come from attempts by politicians to score political points and increase partisanship. I won't play political games when West Michigan's health and economy are on the line.
Max Riekse, Libertarian candidate
• Why are you running for this seat/seeking re-election?
I'm running because we need more people in Congress to stand up for President Donald Trump and the Deep State, which is trying to take him down. This is the same Deep State that killed Malcolm X; President John F. Kennedy and his son JFK and his wife; and tried to kill Ronald Reagan and George Wallace. The Deep State is real and Anti-American
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
The core responsibilities of being in Congress should be supporting the U.S. Constitution & the Bill of Rights — which most in Congress and Federal Courts do NOT do. I will focus on supporting the Second Amendment, which is an individual American right; and the 10th Amendment, which if followed, will greatly reduce the cost of our Federal government resulting in lower Federal taxes; I was previously endorsed by the NRA when I ran as a Republican with an A rating.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the country? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
One of the biggest issues that our country faces is endless wars for the Neo-Con Trotskyite communists, which President Trump is trying to put an end to and which the Deep State is fighting him on. We need to repeal the 16th Amendment, the Federal Income Tax, and IRS and cut the head off the money snake at the Federal level.
• How can Congress help to address the health care issues facing the people in this country? How can it be made affordable?
We need to eliminate all illegal and legal aliens from receiving Medicare and Medicaid, which will result in more money for health dollars for American citizens. Save and increase Medicare and Medicaid.
• How can Congress help to address the issues surrounding student loans in this country?
The reason that student loans have high-interest rates is that megabanks have paid off key members of Congress to screw university students with high-interest loans. I will introduce legislation to end that. I will also encourage a reelected Donald Trump to ask Russian President V. Putin to repatriate over 23,000 American POW (their remains) that the Russian communists scarfed up at the end of WWII and that the Deep State wrote off, along with over 2,500 American POW's from the Korean War. Bring them home. If alive, give them enhanced Medicare and Medicaid.
• How can Congress find solutions that will keep Social Security intact?
I believe that the best way to not only save Social Security but also raise SS payments, is to eliminate all legal and illegal aliens from receiving SS; Social Security should only be for American Citizens. Stop Congress from spending our SS money for other things. If you're not an American Citizen, you should not be able to vote; and not receive Social Security, Medicare, or Medicare.
• The country seems to be divided on many topics, how will you work in cooperation with those on the other side of the aisle?
The main reason that our country is divided and that there is a lack of cooperation is that baby-killing Democrats are using race-baiting, etc issues to take President Trump down so they can gain power and make money off being in power. Hillary Clinton and many top people in the FBI and CIA should be locked up in prison at hard labor ASAP.
• How can Congress help open up the economy while protecting small businesses and workers?
President Donald Trump is right on doing his best to end the economy lockdown, which has greatly hurt small businesses and workers — which the baby-killing left sochalist Democrats are fighting against because they want a bad economy to hurt Trump's reelection; Don't like Trump and don't — can't vote for slow, creepy slugs Joe, Vote Libertarian Jo Jorgensen; She is a good alternative choice for president and unlike many in Congress, the Libertarian Party supports the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, which is all about Individual freedom.
• What types of things can Congress do to help protect the environment, in particular, Michigan?
I am pro-environment and will work to clean up ASAP all Federal toxic sites, especially on present and past military bases, at home and abroad, starting with Michigan. Along with that, I will push for using common sense environment legislation so we can continue to produce oil and natural gas on federal lands, which supports millions of American jobs and is good for our national security. Drill, Drill, Drill.
• What ideas do you have in helping to calm tensions and address the issue of racial inequalities?
Race bating by the neo-con, pro-communist, Troskeyite's trying to take down President Trump is the cause of tensions in the US; Slavery ended 150 years ago; Get over it; Tens of thousands of black Americans are millionaires and billionaires, with many being doctors, attorneys, etc. The real problem is our rat-infested big cities are run by baby-killing, pro-communist democrats that have resulted in black on black crime, with crappy public schools that are far behind those of third world schools in Africa.
• Are you in favor of a second stimulus payment?
The Trotskyite Democrat communists in Congress are holding up the second stimulus payment. End 95% of foreign aid, including cutting US money to the Anti-American, Communist UN by 95%; and give that money saved to the American people. Put America and Americans First.
• How should the federal government address the issues surrounding COVID-19? National mask-wearing, increased testing, etc.
Testing is good, but not the end-all; and unlike creepy, slow, slugs Joe, I do not support mandatory national mask-wearing to fight the Chinese Communist, Democratic party Kung flu. Furthermore, we need to fast track immigration of white South Africans into the U.S. ASAP as over 40,000 white South Africans have been murdered by the Black Communists since they took over. Many are good farmers and American farmers are aging out and we need these good white South African farmers to plus up our farms to produce food for all Americans. Remember Rhodesia.
Jean-Michel Creviere, Green Party candidate
• Why are you running for this seat/seeking re-election?
I am running as the Green Party Nominee against a climate change denier.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
Core responsibilities should be to pass legislation to allow each and every American a clear path to a sustainable future.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the country? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Our biggest issue is climate change, of which Coronavirus is a subset. I am glad that all big 10 football players will be getting tested every day, maybe we could do that for everybody, or at least schoolchildren?
• How can Congress help to address the health care issues facing the people in this country? How can it be made affordable?
The current system wastes close to a trillion dollars. Universal health care would cost less than our current system, although the burden would be paid for by the people. Pay for peace, stop paying for war.
• How can Congress help to address the issues surrounding student loans in this country?
Student loans should be made interest free. No more profit on the backs of newly educated citizens.
• How can Congress find solutions that will keep Social Security intact?
Congress should put back the money it has taken out of the Social Security fund.
• The country seems to be divided on many topics, how will you work in cooperation with those on the other side of the aisle?
I will be concentrating on those who have a common goal of a clear path to a sustainable future for the good of everyone in District 2. Let’s start with the Creviere Safe Drinking Water Act stating that no more coal slurry or any other pollutant containing arsenic and mercury may be dumped into the Great Lakes. These lakes are our drinking water.
• How can Congress help open up the economy while protecting small businesses and workers?
Testing, testing, and more testing. Even with a vaccine, the ability to mass test will be crucial to open up this economy fully.
• What types of things can Congress do to help protect the environment, in particular, Michigan?
Pass the Creviere Safe Drinking Water Act.
• What ideas do you have in helping to calm tensions and address the issue of racial inequalities?
Reparations, demilitarizing the police, funds for communities rather than a police army invasion are all topics open for conversation. A Green New Deal building infrastructure to be owned by people rather than corporations would help as well, in my opinion.
• Are you in favor of a second stimulus payment?
Until the Coronavirus is under control, helping people and not corporations should be a priority. I hope this is a crisis that could be controlled in my first term.
• How should the federal government address the issues surrounding COVID-19? National mask-wearing, increased testing, etc.
The ability to follow the current guidelines would help. Of course, more testing is needed — testing is the key to solving Coronavirus.
