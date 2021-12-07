CADILLAC —Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on S. Mackinaw Trail north of Cadillac.
CADILLAC — The Wexford County Sheriff's Office reports that a Honda Civic, driven by a 33-year-old Cadillac resident, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Toyota 4 Runner. All five occupants from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals after sustaining serious injuries. The Sheriff's Office reports that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Cherry Grove Township Fire Department, Haring Township Fire Department, Cadillac City Fire Department, MMR, Osceola County EMS, Missaukee County EMS, Kalkaska County EMS and Aero Med.
The crash, which occurred about a mile north of the Mitchell Street and Boon Road intersection in Haring Township.
Ambulances and fire trucks from several departments responded to the scene and personnel were working to extract someone from a vehicle and place them on a stretcher.
Multiple ambulances were seen with their lights away driving away from the crash toward the Wexford County Airport, where an EMS helicopter landed minutes earlier.
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office deputies also were on scene, taking pictures of the crash.
Additional information on the crash and the extent of injuries for those involved was not immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.