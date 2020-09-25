5 new COVID-19 cases in local counties

CADILLAC — There were five newly confirmed COVID-19 cases among local counties on Thursday.
Wexford County had three new cases and Missaukee County had two.
That continues a trend in recent days, where Wexford and Missaukee County have been home to most of the new cases in the four counties covered by the Cadillac News.
The positivity rate through Wednesday, Sept. 23 is 0.8% for Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola ad Lake Counties combined. But Wexford County’s 0.9% positivity rate and Missaukee County’s 2.1% positivity rate for the week are driving the four counties’ rate higher; Lake County has a 0% positivity rate so far this week, while Osceola County has a 0.4% positivity rate. Positivity rates are the percentage of tests that come back positive for SARS-COV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Wexford County has now had 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic arrived in Michigan, according to District Health Department No. 10’s dashboard. The health department says that’s an increase of three new cases since Wednesday. The Cadillac News reported 105 cases on Wednesday; however, the numbers have been fluctuating slightly in the past couple of days and have occasionally differed from the state’s numbers. That’s not uncommon, due to differences in the time of day the information is accessed and the verification process.
Missaukee County has 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two more since the previous day.
Osceola County held steady at 82 cases, as did Lake County at 31 cases, health department data shows.
Probable cases, which are cases that have not been confirmed by a diagnostic test, were at 20 (Wexford), 16 (Missaukee), one (Lake) and 11 (Osceola) on Thursday.
Newer cases are cases that are more likely to be contagious. There have been approximately nine cases in the newspaper’s coverage area with onset dates on or after Sept. 15. Wexford County has had six confirmed cases in that time period. Missaukee County has had one. (Onset dates are the dates people started experiencing symptoms or the day they got their coronavirus test; sometimes test results don’t come back until after that window). Osceola County has had two and Lake County has had zero, according to state data.
Statewide, there were 982 newly confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing Michigan’s COVID-19 pandemic total to 119,597. There have been 6,700 deaths, eight of which were newly identified on Thursday. Of the 6,700 people who have died of COVID-19 in Michigan, four were in Wexford County and one was in Missaukee County.
