CADILLAC — Osceola County had five new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to state and local health department data.
Osceola County now outstrips the three other counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, at 52 confirmed cases compared to Wexford County's 44 and Missaukee County's 25 and Lake County's 12.
Of course, not all cases are "active." Since the pandemic came to Michigan in March, dozens of local residents who contracted SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have recovered. Some have died; four in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County; none in Osceola or Lake County.
And not everyone who gets COVID-19 is sick enough to need hospitalization.
In all of Spectrum Health's facilities, there were 34 inpatients who tested positive for the virus on Thursday, while there were nine in all of Munson Healthcare. Each healthcare system has multiple hospitals, with only a few in or within easy driving distance of the Cadillac News coverage area.
On Thursday, as the number of statewide cases reached 71,842 with 53,867 recoveries, local recoveries stood at 20 in Osceola County, 17 in Missaukee County, 11 in Wexford County and six in Lake County. Statewide deaths were at 6,101 on Thursday.
In Osceola County, the five new cases on Thursday "are associated with a private family gathering earlier this month," a Central Michigan District Health Department spokesperson told the Cadillac News.
That matches a graph released by a public relations and marketing entity that shows how social interactions have been rising as case numbers have been climbing.
Using public cell phone data from the firm Cuebiq, Top Data used its research arm to show how people have been traveling and socializing during the pandemic.
By analyzing 2019 cell phone data compared to 2020 cell phone data, Top Agency was able to draft a graph that shows people traveling less and interacting less than they did last year.
Travel and socialization both dove steeply just before "Stay Home" orders were issued in Michigan, with socialising slowly increasing over time and travel returning mostly to normal.
The graph shows socializing (called "human interaction" on the graph) starting to climb before the orders lifted.
The graph also shows cases rising and falling; around mid-June it appeared that both cases and socializing were climbing.
"Social distancing is no doubt easing across the state," said Sean Lansing, Director of Client Strategy at Top Data. "(COVID-19 cases) are going up considerably as people interact more and more."
