BALDWIN — Police in Lake County are investigating an incident involving a 5-year-old boy who was shot earlier this week by a sibling.
According to a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25 at approximately 4:27 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources responded to a residence on Oakwood Lane, in Elk Township.
Upon arrival, officers found a 5-year-old male that had been shot with a .22 revolver by a 13-year-old sibling.
Medical treatment was rendered on scene and the child was transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital by AeroMed, where he is listed in stable condition. Several unsecured firearms were recovered from the residence.
The incident is still under investigation. Any related information can be directed to Det/Lt. Nixon at (231) 745-2712.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan DNR, Sauble Elk Eden Fire/Rescue, Life EMS, AeroMed and Lake County Central Dispatch.
