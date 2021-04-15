50 COVID-19 cases recorded in local counties Wednesday

CADILLAC — Nearly one-quarter of the COVID-19 tests run for residents of Wexford County over the past week have come back positive.
State data shows Wexford County's 7-day average positivity rate at 24.9% as of April 12. That's a slight decrease from late last week, when it was about 26%.
But it's still the highest positivity rate of the pandemic—in the surge of November 2020, the highest positivity rate was in the 17% range.
State data suggests COVID-19 has been community spread in Wexford County since early November of 2020, using the World Health Organization's threshold of 5%. The lowest the 7-day average positivity rate has dropped in the ensuing month was 5.6% on Feb. 7, with the most recent surge accelerating in early March.
On Wednesday, the surge continued with 28 new cases recorded in Wexford County.
In all, there were 50 new cases recorded in the four counties within the Cadillac News coverage area; Missaukee added 11, Osceola added six and Lake added five.
The cumulative totals the counties were 2,206 in Wexford; 1,073 in Missaukee; 472 in Lake and 1,365 in Osceola.
The positivity rates in those counties reached 27.8% in Missaukee County—literally off-the-charts; Michigan's MI Safe Start Map's positivity rate chart goes to 20%. Missaukee County has been above that every day since March 10; Wexford County has been above it since March 27.
Lake County's positivity rate has been dropping from its April 2 peak of 18% and now sits at 12.8%.
Osceola County's most recent positivity rate was 19% and was briefly above 20% on April 4 and 5.
Statewide cases reached 764,519, an increase of 7,955. Deaths climbed by 33 and reached 16,619. The overall positivity rate in the state is 17.4%.
