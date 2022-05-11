CADILLAC — Local law enforcement remarked 50 years ago that Democratic presidential contender and Alabama Gov. George Wallace was the type of politician that gave them stomach aches.
Days after Wallace landed at the Cadillac Municipal Airport and spoke to a crowd of around 2,000 people at the Cadillac High School gymnasium, he was the victim of an assassination attempt during another campaign stop in Maryland.
“That’s just why chiefs of police have ulcers and grey hair,” said Cadillac Police Chief Delbert Conrad when questioned about the possibility of stopping such an attack if it happened in Cadillac.
“You’re scared all the time that something like this will happen. I wasn’t worried about the local people, but some outsider. If someone is determined to do it, he’ll try ... and it’s impossible to protect a candidate 100 percent.”
Wallace visited Cadillac 50 years ago, on May 10, 1972, ahead of the May 16 Michigan primary election. It was the first visit to Cadillac by a presidential candidate since Theodore Roosevelt at the turn of the 20th Century.
According to Cadillac Evening News coverage of the event, Wallace arrived shortly after 5 p.m. The “troop transport” arrived first with the entertainers and traveling press services. Shortly after, the smaller Lear jet carrying Wallace, his wife Cornelia and advisors landed and taxied to the administration building area.
From that point on, Wallace and his wife were part of the crowd, shaking hands and speaking briefly with the estimated 200 people who turned out to greet the presidential hopeful.
Always present and unobtrusive were the Secret Service men.
“Faced with a touch job and in a tough situation, they are reminiscent of the shotgun-carrying marshals of the old West,” a Cadillac Evening News reporter wrote. “Except now they wear neat suits and handguns under their jackets. The same aura is there; reserved, cool and, above all, capable to cope with whatever happens.”
Wallace stood on a platform and addressed the crowd through a bullhorn, and then returned to shaking hands.
From there, Wallace, accompanied by his wife, son George Jr., and Secret Service men went to his room at the Cadillac Sands.
At 7:30 p.m., the rally opened at the gymnasium with the Grand Ole Opry band, which traveled with him to Cadillac, accompanied by George Jr., who sang.
Wallace and his wife were introduced at about 8:30 p.m. They received a standing ovation but campaign managers later said it was possibly the least enthusiastic welcome Wallace had received on the tour.
Nevertheless, his speech was interrupted more than 20 times by applause.
During his speech, the “average citizen’s” candidate raked “eastern intellectuals” and supported lower property taxes, an end to forced busing, welfare reform and an end to foreign aid waste. He also attacked low farm profits and high farming costs, and advocated for super highways in areas where money could be spent, apparently referring to Northern Michigan’s struggle to complete the U.S. 131 and U.S. 31 freeway systems.
“Flanked by Secret Service men at the sides and bottom of the gymnasium stage, the scrappy, little governor was fresh and animated despite a day-long tour that touched Marquette and Escanaba before Cadillac,” the Cadillac Evening News reported.
Wallace also targeted his Democratic opponents in the race, George McGovern and Hubert Humphrey.
“I have more issues to your liking than does every other candidate,” he said. “And I’d like to say every time this little Democrat digs up a bone, they’ll (the other candidates) grab it and run with it. The candidates are saying identically what you and I have been saying.”
Stressing his representation of the average citizens, Wallace said, “They have ignored the average citizen who holds this country together. After I won the Florida primary, the newspapers wrote Wallace has changed the attitudes of the candidates. I didn’t do anything. It is you, the average citizens that has changed the attitudes. One person doesn’t make a difference.”
The governor went on to comment on a number of other topics, including tax shelters and the nation’s income tax, “welfare loafers and chislers,” government waste in the form of foreign aid to countries that later aligned with Russia, the necessity of either winning the Vietnam War or getting out, and the role of the police, who he defended.
“Police are blamed for everything,” he said. “But, be thankful you have the police and firemen. In the larger cities, you couldn’t drive downtown without them.”
Busing, which was a major issue in the metropolitan areas, came under strong attack by Wallace.
“I believe in equal opportunity, but busing is one of the most cruel, careless and senseless things I’ve ever heard of in the United States,” he charged, explaining that some students in Alabama were bused 56 miles one way to school.
“You know how to run your schools better than people in Washington,” he exclaimed.
Wallace’s visit to Cadillac initially was described by authorities as “uneventful” and when the rally ended at 9:30 p.m., he immediately flew to New York.
Six days later, in Laurel, Maryland, the governor finished his speech and stepped out into the crowd to shake hands. Moments later, he was felled by a would-be assassin’s bullet, leaving him permanently paralyzed from the waist down.
Looking at photos taken of Wallace in Cadillac, the Cadillac Evening News reported that it appeared there would be no chance for a bodyguard to react swiftly enough to place himself between an assailant and the governor.
Police chief Conrad said that 13 members of the force were assigned to work during Wallace’s arrival and rally later at the high school.
Lt. Donald Linn, post commander of the Michigan State Police in Cadillac, reported that a total of 12 persons from the MSP were involved in security and crowd control during the visit.
Linn commented that a candidate’s mixing with the crowd gives the Secret Service men fits because of the impossibility of protecting the candidate. Linn estimated that between six and eight Secret Service men were with Wallace during his five-hour stay.
A person that looked like the would-be assassin, Milwaukee resident Arthur Bremer, appeared in a photograph taken in Cadillac, and while authorities believed it was him, without physical evidence, investigators were not able to confirm it.
It was established that a man matching Bremer’s description as well as the man in the photograph was at the Northwood Inn the night Wallace was in Cadillac. It also was reported that a man of similar description was at the Big T asking for directions to the high school.
The investigation into whether Bremer was in Cadillac started when Cadillac Police Officer Ron Hofstra requested pictures taken at Wallace’s arrival at the airport and the rally because Hofstra thought he saw a man matching the shooter’s description sitting in the crowd during the rally at the gymnasium.
Bremer’s quest to kill either the president or a presidential hopeful — a goal later outlined in his published diaries — was used to flesh out the lone wolf character “Travis Bickle” in the classic Martin Scorsese film “Taxi Driver.”
At the time, Cadillac Mayor Raymond Pete Wagner commented about the shooting and said, “It’s tragic when a country is supposed to be as great as ours starts ending issues that are supposed to be political by violence. Whether we agree with his political philosopher or not, he has just as much right to his philosophies as we have to ours. If they think they have accomplished something, they’re wrong because they have made a martyr out of him and he’ll pick up more votes.”
That very well might have happened ... at least in Wexford County, where Wallace took 63% of the total ballot cast in the Democratic primary.
In a predominately Republican county, Wallace apparently drew a heavy crossover vote with the total number of ballots cast going nearly 3 to 1 Democratic, although part of the crossover vote would have to be attributed to lack of impact in the Republican primary where President Nixon was running contested by only Paul N. McCloskey Jr.
Wallace totaled 2,220 of 3,538 Democratic total votes cast in Wexford County. McGovern had 729 and Humphrey, 408.
In the 1970 election, which included balloting for Secretary of State, Wexford County voted Republican by about a 3-2 ratio, said County Clerk Keith Knudsen. The 1972 vote went almost 3-1 Democrat.
“It’s reflected in a crossover vote, I’m sure,” Knudsen said.
