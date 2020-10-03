CADILLAC — Just five years ago, the Veterans Serving Veterans Park property north of Cadillac was completely forested, with nary a trace of human activity.
Since that time, volunteers have put in countless hours making the park what it is today, and plan to put in countless more hours making it even better in the years to come.
Park organizer Roger Bandeen said 2020 was a tough year for them, as they lost out on quite a bit of funding from grants and fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While that's been a challenging adjustment, Bandeen said they didn't let the year go to waste.
Throughout the summer, volunteers cleared 30 acres of woodland at the site, began constructing a new maintenance building next to the existing food bank, starting site work on the park's five-acre military cemetery down the road, and seeded the 5K trail that snakes through the property.
VSV also began the process of obtaining the Octagonal Building at the Wexford County Fairgrounds, which they plan to eventually transplant to the park and use as an event center for weddings and other functions.
"There are a lot of moving parts here," Bandeen said.
On Tuesday, Veterans Serving Veterans Park organizer Roger Bandeen and food bank supervisor Steve Birdwell were at the park, cutting metal siding for the new maintenance building.
Bandeen said the plan is to have the structure enclosed before winter, so they can store their equipment in it, although they won't be able to install heat and electricity until later on.
As for the 5K trail, Bandeen said they're going to let the grass grow up a little before runners are invited to try it out, but he added it should be ready by spring. Bandeen said the trail is unlike any he's seen in Michigan: when complete and with other features of the park fleshed out, the trail will wind through the hardwoods of the property, overlooking manmade lakes in two locations. Thousands of evergreens have been planted at the site to complement the trail; these were donated by Dutchman Tree Farm, Bandeen said.
The cemetery down the road from the park will have enough room for 3,500 graves and 3,500 urns inside the columbarium. Only those who've served in the military, along with their spouses, will be given a plot at the cemetery, and tombstones will have a uniform look like those at Arlington National Cemetery, Bandeen said. A lot of work still needs to be done — both in site preparations and paperwork — before the cemetery will be ready; Bandeen estimated they won't be ready for burials for at least two more years.
A major project that park volunteers will undertake next year is the construction of a 10,000-square-foot picnic pavilion.
Additional projects that will be undertaken in coming years include the relocation and restoration of the Octoganal Building, construction of a rock monument dedicated to the Americans who lost their lives in the Vietnam War, and construction of an amphitheater, among others.
Bandeen said the idea to make the park self-sufficient by renting out their facilities for a variety of uses. He said they also hope to become a communal gathering space, where people (especially those who have served) can buy food, relax, and connect with each other.
For more information on the park, go to vetsservingvets.org.
