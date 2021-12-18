CADILLAC — Buying a car is a big event in most people’s lives, right up there with buying a house.
It also can be a stressful event, as anyone who’s dealt with a less than scrupulous sales person can attest.
In the view of Dan Moriarty, the ultimate goal of a sales associate is to make customers happy so they come back to the dealership for their next car; you can’t do this if you have the reputation of someone who’s dishonest and only out to make a quick buck on your customers.
“You have to listen to their needs and if you don’t have the answers, find them out for them,” Moriarty said. “You have to treat them with honesty.”
This philosophy has served Moriarty well: since 1988, he’s sold around 6,700 vehicles at Don’s Auto Clinic in Cadillac. That averages out to about 200 vehicles a year, he said.
“I must have done OK,” Moriarty said. “They kept me around.”
Moriarty was hired at the dealership in 1982, starting out as a used car detailer before becoming a salesman six years later.
In his 40 years at Don’s, Moriarty has become something of a fixture at the dealership and in the community.
“He has an incredible amount of repeat business,” said fellow sales associate Jillian Brewer, who has worked alongside Moriarty for about two years. “We take a lot of calls for him. He’s a household name for a lot of our clients.”
General Manager Darrin Nederhoed’s father owned the dealership when Moriarty started, and they worked together in the detailing department in the 1980s.
“He really takes care of the customers’ wants and needs,” Nederhoed said. “You don’t do this job for 40 years without taking care of the customers.”
Moriarty’s first month as a sales associate at Don’s was a trial-by-fire experience, as it was in the dead of winter, when getting outside to look at cars is the last thing on most people’s minds.
“I sold nine cars that first month (which actually is not too bad),” Moriarty said. “I didn’t know what I was doing.”
Gradually, Moriarty learned more about the business and within about five years, was able to cultivate a loyal clientele base. From that point on, Moriarty said the vast majority of his sales have come from those customers or referrals from those customers.
In addition to being a natural people-person, Moriarty said what helped to endear him to many in the community was his father’s reputation. Moriarty’s father, Thomas, was a dentist in Cadillac, and so many people knew Moriarty through his father that they playfully decided to put “Doc’s son” on his business cards.
While his father’s reputation served as an ice breaker for Moriarty in developing relationships with many people, he also strove to make his own mark on Cadillac.
To that end, Moriarty has been involved in a number of service organizations in the last several decades, including the Cadillac Jaycees, Cadillac All Sports Association, Chamber Leads Group, and Cadillac Civil Service Commission. In 2017, Moriarty was the recipient of the Mayor’s Award of Recognition for Community Service and Volunteerism.
Nederhoed said Moriarty’s involvement in the community has reflected well on the dealership over the years and is one of his strongest attributes.
While Moriarty intends to continue serving the community into the foreseeable future, including with the Cadillac Civil Service Commission, he believes the time is right to enter the next phase of his life — retirement.
Moriarty said automobiles have continued to become more advanced, especially when it comes to high-tech safety features such as backup cameras and blind spot monitoring systems.
“It’s becoming a young person’s game,” Moriarty said.
Another factor weighing heavily on Moriarty’s decision to retire is a desire to be with his family on a more consistent basis.
“I want to spend more time with my grandkids and my kids,” Moriarty said. “I regret the time I missed with them but don’t regret for a minute how successful they’ve become. My wife has always had my back, as well.”
Nederhoed said Moriarty will be missed dearly at the dealership but the remaining sales staff are ready to take on his clients.
“He introduced a lot of customers to our other sales people,” Nederhoed said. “We as a dealership will take care of his other customers in the same way he did.”
Brewer said she’ll miss Moriarty, who she and other staff like to kid around with, but she has a feeling he’ll be around every once in a while.
“He’s a lot of fun,” Brewer said. “And he’s a good sport. He’ll be back in to visit and we’ll catch up.”
Don’s Auto Clinic will be hosting a retirement party for Moriarty on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at the dealership. The public is welcome to attend.
