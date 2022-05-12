6 fire departments battle Wexford landfill fire Tuesday, cause unknown

CADILLAC — It took six fire departments more than four hours Tuesday to put out a fire at the Wexford County Landfill.
Wexford County Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden said the initial calls about the fire came in at 6:30 p.m. He said the reports were of a rubbish fire at the landfill, 990 North Mackinaw Trail.
Once on scene, first responders and those curious about what was happening saw black, white and gray smoke billowing from a section of the landfill, which crossed over North Mackinaw Trail. For that reason, Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker said law enforcement agencies including the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police went to nearby homes and advised them to temporarily evacuate.
Baker said with the smoke billowing in the direction of homes and a timeframe for how long the fire would burn not known, the option was given to residents to leave if they wanted. It was not a mandatory evacuation, according to Baker.
“There were no concerns of toxic smoke. The workers at the landfill were there and said the burning pile was just garbage,” Baker said. “There was nothing to their knowledge in the pile that was hazardous. It was just smoke.”
Cedar Creek Township Volunteer Fire Chief Kelly Whitehead said the cause of the fire remained unknown Tuesday and GFL Environmental and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have taken over the fire investigation. He also said the plan was for crews to dig out the point of origin of the fire to see if they can figure out a cause.
Whitehead said there wasn’t anything that was found that would make the fire’s cause seem suspicious in any way.
As for fighting the fire, Whitehead said it didn’t cause too many problems as they were able to utilize the landfill’s heavy equipment. Firefighters did have to deal with smoke and the warmer temperatures but no injuries were reported. Crews used approximately 30,000 gallons of water.
On the ground level, large flames could be seen shooting up through the smoke. According to initial reports on the scene Tuesday, the fire was about an acre in size. Responding crews also used heavy equipment to dump sand on the fire, each time causing a brief pause in the heavy smoke.
Baker said the scene was cleared shortly before 11 p.m. and the six departments that responded included Cedar Creek, Manton, Haring, Selma, Colfax-Greenwood and Cadillac. MMR EMS also responded. He also said the McDonald’s Restaurant on Boon Road in Haring Township provided food for the crews on scene.
