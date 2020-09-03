6 new COVID-19 cases locally

CADILLAC — There were half-a-dozen newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Wexford County had four of the new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county since the start of the pandemic to 92. There have been 21 cases diagnosed in the past 10 days. However, state data indicate five of the cases diagnosed in the past 10 days had onsets within that time frame. People are generally considered contagious for ten days after the onset of symptom or their test date, if not symptomatic. Another 20 people in Wexford County are counted as "probable" COVID-19 cases but have not tested positive for the virus that causes the disease.
The other two newly confirmed cases in the Cadillac News coverage area were in Missaukee County. That brought the pandemic total to 34, with five cases diagnosed in the past 10 days and three with onset dates in the past 10 days. The number of probable cases in Missaukee County is 15, according to District Health Department No. 10 data.
Zipcode analysis shows that Cadillac remains the community in the newspaper's coverage area with the most cases. Last week, there had been 56 cases in the Cadillac zipcode; this week, there are 61, with 13 cases each in Mesick and Manton and less than five cases each in Tustin (which is also in Osceola County), Boon and Buckley. Harrietta has not had a case.
Lake County remained at 28 confirmed cases, one probable case, and zero cases in the past 10 days. North Lake Correctional Facility is in Lake County and has had 107 recoveries and two inmate deaths from COVID-19; however, the privately managed prison's cases are reported separately from the broader community. Zipcode analysis shows only Baldwin has had a reportable number of cases, at 15. When there are fewer than five cases, the health department suppresses the data. In Lake County, only Irons has had zero cases.
Osceola County has had 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with two in the past 10 days. Zipcode analysis shows 29 cases in Reed City, 13 in LeRoy, 11 in Evart, six in Tustin, five in Marion and less than five in Hersey and Sears.
Statewide cases reached 103,710 on Wednesday, with 524 new cases since Tuesday. There have been 6,509 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, five of which have been in the Cadillac News coverage area.
