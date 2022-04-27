CADILLAC — Lloyd Baker was walking with his family down to the Beacon and Bridge gas station on Mackinaw Trail last week when he noticed trash scattered along the side of the road, in the grass and near the tree line.
Lloyd’s grandmother, Julie Bendig, known affectionately as “nana” by her grandkids, said when the 6-year-old saw the trash, it had a powerful effect on him.
“He had a fit about how nasty the roads are,” Bendig said.
Lloyd confirmed that seeing the garbage made him “mad.”
Earlier that week, Lloyd and the rest of his classmates at school took part in Earth Day activities, including making a picture of the planet using construction paper and glue. Underneath the picture, Lloyd wrote down some of the things his teacher told the class about the importance of keeping the earth clean.
Noticing for the first time the sheer amount of trash near his home, Lloyd was resolved to do something about it.
“People are not cleaning up the earth,” Lloyd said. “I wanted to clean up the earth.”
Bendig said that night, Lloyd suggested the family spend some time cleaning up Mackinaw Trail.
“He put the wheels in motion,” Bendig said. “He got the garbage bags out and everything ... I thought to myself, ‘I guess we we’re not going to be sleeping in this Saturday.’”
The family cleanup crew, consisting of Lloyd, his 9-year-old brother Wesley, the boys’ mother Ashley Gunn, grandmother Julie, and her boyfriend, John Swanberg, woke up the following morning around 8 a.m. and were on the road by 10:30 a.m.
Half of the group picked up trash along the section of Mackinaw Trail from their home to the gas station at M-115, and the other half cleaned the section from their home to the U.S. 131 overpass in the other direction.
Wesley was totally on board with his brother’s plan, and feels just as strongly about the importance of keeping the earth clean.
“We need to make the earth better and clean up the forests,” Wesley said, “to make the little trees bigger.”
The family spent several hours cleaning up the quarter-mile stretch of road and the grassy areas next to it. By the time they finished at 3 p.m., Bendig said Lloyd was worn out.
“His face was red and he was saying, ‘I need shade, I’m done,” said Bendig, who after a hard day’s work treated the boys to some ice cream.
The result of their cleanup efforts was 18 bags full of trash, ranging from the mundane to the risqué to the illicit: they picked up numerous bottles, plastic bags, miscellaneous debris from passing vehicles, a car tire, a discarded pornographic magazine, and hypodermic needles, to name a few things.
That’s not to say all the items they picked up were trash. Lloyd came across a Detroit Tigers poster that someone that thrown out and he immediately started crying. He decided to take it home and hang it in his room. He also brought home a little decorative flower he found.
When he told his teacher and classmates about what he did over the weekend, Lloyd said it made them “happy.”
His family also was very happy and proud of him.
Bendig marvels at her grandson’s passion, especially at such a young age. Lloyd’s mother, on the other hand, said she wasn’t too surprised by his initiative, as he’s usually the first to proposed new adventures and activities for the whole family.
“He’s always been an awesome kid ... loving and crazy outgoing,” said Gunn, “he just wants people to do better.”
Lloyd said he hopes to continue cleaning up the road on a regular basis with the help of his family.
