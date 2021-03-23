WELLSTON — It may only be March, but the first significant wildfire in the Cadillac area was reported near Wellston Monday.
Huron-Manistee National Forest Public Affairs Officer Joshua Veal said the fire started around 12:15 p.m. Monday just north of M-55 in the area of Peterson Creek Trail and Warfield Road in Manistee County.
Veal said as of Monday evening 600 acres had burned and the fire was 80% contained. He also said the forest service was using four dozers, 17 fire engines and 80 fire personnel to fight the blaze.
The forest service is referring to the fire as the Warfield Fire. With the fire still not 100% contained, Veal said the forest service was asking people to avoid the area of the fire. As for the cause, Veal said it is believed to be human, but a more direct cause remains under investigation.
