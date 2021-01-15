64 COVID cases in Missaukee Co moved to 'probable'

CADILLAC — Vaccination efforts continued in nearby counties Thursday even as District Health Department No. 10 warned that supply is low and some vaccination clinics can't be scheduled until there's more vaccine available.
In a news release, DHD No. 10 said Thursday that they'd vaccinated 818 people in five of their counties on Wednesday, Jan. 13, with 58 of those people in Lake County.
The health department serves Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, among other counties outside the newspaper coverage area.
DHD No. 10 is still asking you not to call the department to try to get scheduled for a vaccine.
"DHD No. 10 continues to ask for patience during this period of uncertainty and we ask that individuals please refrain from calling the health department to ask about scheduling the vaccine," the department said in a news release. "We will continue to keep our communities updated via press release, social media, our website at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine, and our Public Health Alert. If you have not subscribed to our Public Health Alert, please do so at www.dhd10.org/subscribe. We ask for your patience as we continue to plan and prepare for additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics."
As of the end of the day Wednesday, DHD No. 10 had administered 4,291 so far this week.
A local rarity in COVID-19 numbers happened Thursday when a significant number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missaukee County were de-confirmed.
District Health Department No. 10 moved 64 cases from the confirmed category to the probable category.
Confirmed cases have been verified by a positive test result, while probable test results are usually described as people with symptoms (and contact) without a positive test result.
But the health department said on its COVID-19 dashboard Thursday that those 64 confirmations in Missaukee County were based on the wrong kind of test.
"DHD No. 10 shifted 64 cases from confirmed to probable in Missaukee County today because the rapid antigen test was used," the blurb states. "All positive rapid antigen tests are considered probable until they are confirmed via a PCR test."
On Wednesday, there were 542 confirmed cases in Missaukee County. It dropped to 478 on Thursday, about 12% less than it had been.
Missaukee County did not add any confirmed cases on Thursday. The 64 additional probable cases brought the county's probable total to 122. Probable case counts typically only drop when the person tests positive via a PCR test, moving the case from probable to confirmed.
Missaukee County has had 10 COVID-19 deaths.
Wexford County on Thursday added the most number of cases out of all 10 counties in DHD No. 10's jurisdiction. With 18 newly confirmed cases, Wexford County's cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic is 1,090. Wexford County also added two probable cases, for a cumulative of 64. There have been 18 COVID-19 deaths in Wexford County.
Lake County added three confirmed cases on Thursday for a pandemic total of 314 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases and nine deaths. North Lake Correctional Facility, which is in Lake County but is counted separately, currently has no inmates positive for the virus, according to Bureau of Prisons data for the privately managed facility. However, throughout the pandemic, two inmates have died and 121 were positive for the virus.
Osceola County on Thursday added one newly confirmed COVID-19 case, reaching a pandemic total of 813. There have been 20 deaths.
Statewide COVID-19 cases were at 531,004 on Thursday, with 13,672 deaths.
