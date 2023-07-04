CADILLAC — A 7-year-old Cadillac boy was hospitalized over the weekend following a fireworks-related accident.
Brayden Reinertson was severely burned from his waist down to his knees on Saturday when a defect in the firework he was holding caused it to shoot out of the side instead of the top, according to his father, Matt.
“It hit Brayden and went off in his lap and catching his pants on fire,” Matt Reinertson wrote on his Facebook page on Monday. “He has very severe burns on his legs and private area. We are in Flint at a trauma center (Hurley Medical Center). He will most likely need skin grafts.”
On Tuesday, Reinertson posted an update on how Brayden was doing:
“Brayden had a rough day today,” he wrote. “Lot of pain which is hard on us because we can’t do anything about it. Not being able to comfort a child is horrible. Brayden is doing better now but still a long road ahead. He is looking to have skin grafts on Friday. Hoping to come home next Wednesday with having to come back about every five days for a while.”
In addition to surgeries and skin grafts, Brayden will require multiple trips downstate this summer for physical therapy.
The family has set up a Gofundme page to raise money to cover medical treatments and travel expenses.
The Gofundme page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/7-year-old-needs-your-help?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_nxxf+7-year-old-needs-your-help
