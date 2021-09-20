CADILLAC — Saturday was 75 degrees and sunny with clear skies and a light breeze.
It was a perfect day for gliding with the Northwest Soaring Club at the Wexford County Airport.
There were more than 13 flights that afternoon.
And in one of those gliders was 77-year-old retiree Shirley Harcourt — a grandmother and a woman who dreamed of becoming a pilot in high school.
Yes she’s flown before — on commercial flights. And once in a helicopter over Denmark. But what she really wanted was to glide silently through the sky over Cadillac for a bird’s-eye view of the city where she worked and raised her children.
Last COVID Christmas her family shivered in the cold outside of Robert and Shirley Harcourt’s home, sipping Jaegermeister shots to keep warm, and presented Shirley with a gift certificate for the ride.
“This was something on her bucket list and she’s getting up there in age and she wanted to do it,” said her daughter Amy Gibbs. “My brother Eric and I bought it at one of the fundraising auctions.”
“I’m excited and glad she has the opportunity to it,” said Eric Harcourt from his home in Saline. “I think she will have a blast and it will be fun for my dad to see her do it.”
“I wouldn’t describe Shirley as a risk taker normally,” added Lissi Harcourt, Eric’s wife. “But the flight represents something peaceful, floating in the clouds to see the space she’s lived in for so long. She loves the beauty of Northern Michigan.”
There were no pre-flight jitters for Shirley. She just couldn’t wait to get started. The hardest part, she said, was squeezing in and out of the tiny seat behind the pilot.
“It was exciting,” she said. “The pilot, Erik Saxon, buckled me in real tight and explained everything. He told me about the signals. We took off and he stayed right behind the plane. There was a big clunk when they let us go and then it was quiet. I saw our house, I saw both of our lakes, Pleasant Lake and the windmills. They take you up to 3,000 feet and the time went by way too fast. I wouldn’t mind going again sometime.”
Tom Lyon, president of the Northwest Soaring Club, spent Saturday on the field helping those taking introductory flights and club members who also had booked flights.
“We are based here in Cadillac and it’s an all-volunteer glider club,” he said. “Today we had seven guest rides and our members fly all year although we stop flying in late October.”
For more information call (231) 352-9160 or visit www.northwestsoaringclub.com.
