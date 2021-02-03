CADILLAC — If you use public transportation, mask up.
On Tuesday, the CDC issued a masking order for people riding public transportation.
"The CDC order is in addition to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) existing epidemic order that requires all transportation providers' staff and patrons to use face masks, and to enforce social distancing among all patrons to the extent feasible," the Michigan State Emergency Operations Center noted in a news release Tuesday. "Science-based measures are critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Mask-wearing is one of several proven life-saving measures, including social distancing, frequent hand washing, appropriate ventilation and timely testing, that can reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Requiring masks will protect America's transportation workers and passengers, help control the transmission of COVID-19, and aid in reopening America’s economy."
The Cadillac area is inching closer to 3,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic came to Michigan in March of 2020.
As of Tuesday, there have been 2,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
Wexford County has had the highest number of cases and stood at 1,244 cases on Tuesday, with six of those cases new since Monday. There have also been 83 probable cases in Wexford County since the pandemic began, as well as 19 deaths.
Osceola County has had 866 cases since the pandemic began, with one of the cases new since Monday. There have been 22 COVID-19 deaths.
Missaukee County added one case on Tuesday, reaching a pandemic total of 552. There have also been 134 probable cases and 11 deaths.
Lake County, where the positivity rate was less than 2% last week, did not add any new cases and remains at 329. There have been 10 deaths in Lake County and 17 probable cases.
District Health Department No. 10 is reporting that 1,736 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of Wexford County, with 465 in Lake County and 624 in Missaukee County.
Statewide cases reached 562,510 on Tuesday and deaths reached 14,672.
