CADILLAC — Building the Veterans Serving Veterans Park north of Cadillac has been a community effort from the start.
Every feature of the park, from the food pantry, to the 5K cross country course, to the numerous rock walls and memorials, have been made possible through donations of time, money and materials from the community.
On June 3, another sizable donation will be made.
Barb Reimer, associate support department supervisor at the Home Depot Cadillac store, said between six and 10 associates from each of the nine stores in the region, totaling between 80 and 90 people, will meet at the park to work on a variety of projects.
In addition, Reimer said $20,000 has been donated from the Home Depot Foundation to purchase materials for the park, including wood and frames for 87 picnic tables, which will be assembled onsite by volunteers.
Reimer said one of the stated values of the company is to give back to the community and to veterans in particular. She said they’ve been working with the VSV Park for several years now and have made smaller donations in the past, but this is by far their biggest contribution to the project.
The Home Depot Foundation tries to award grants for community projects every year, although those efforts were put on pause during the pandemic. Reimer said this will be the first project chosen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Roger Bandeen, VSV organizer and owner of the park property on 41 Road in Haring Township, said they couldn’t be happier about the donation from Home Depot, and while money is always appreciated, he’s most excited about all the volunteers who will be coming out.
“Where do you get 80 to 90 people to come out and help in one day?” Bandeen said. “That’s 600, 700, 800 hours of work ... easily a year’s worth of work for us.”
In addition to the new picnic tables, which will be engraved with the names of local veterans, Bandeen said the volunteers will working on a number of other projects within the park, as well.
Volunteers will put up four 36-foot flag poles, build a number of rock walls, plant red, white and blue wildflower seeds in the meadow area, top dress sparsely covered areas of the 5K course, help clear out vegetation in the southwest corner of the property and pick up rocks and other debris, plant around 60 black hill spruce trees, and pour concrete for the 8,000-square-foot pad on top of which a picnic pavilion eventually will be constructed.
Bandeen said much of the area in the southwest corner of the park that will be cleared will be used as a 7-acre parking space for about 1,400 vehicles.
While the park is dedicated to serving veterans, Bandeen said it is a community space that can be used by anyone.
Over the next couple of years, Bandeen said they’ll be focusing on completing two main elements of the park — the picnic pavilion and the restoration and relocation of the historic Octagonal Building in the Wexford County Fairgrounds to the park.
Both structures will be available for any number of community uses, and Bandeen hopes they eventually will become revenue generators to help keep the park going.
Future projects in the works for the park include a 4,000-seat amphitheater, guest cabins, botanical gardens and a chapel.
“A lot of people have a misconception of who we are,” said Bandeen, who’s heard people make comments suggesting that given the park’s size and nature, it must be funded by public dollars from local government entities.
The truth is that the park wouldn’t be around if not for donations from businesses such as Home Depot, non-profit organizations and individuals.
“We do the best we can do to make a park for the community,” Bandeen said. “We’d like to turn this into a use 365 days a year. The more people take interest and ownership, the more we can get done.”
For more information about the park, go to vetsservingvets.org.
