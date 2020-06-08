CADILLAC — When you meet Mike Olivero you might be fooled. He appears to be a quiet spoken senior citizen of a certain age, 80 to be exact.
Of average height and weight, the retired downstate business owner checks all the retiree boxes — he loves to travel, enjoyed time in Florida this year and he and his wife Cathy love being with their two sons and their families. He recently gave his two grandsons their first karate lesson where they learned to call grandpa - Grand Master Olivero.
Olivero’s calm, confident demeanor has been honed through 67 years of rigorous martial arts training. Recently he was promoted to Grand Master 9th Dan.
“In our World Traditional Tang Soo Do Federation there might be 10, 9th Dans at the very most,‘ said Wellston’s Greg Mikl, Grand Master 8th Dan. “Now that includes members from 36 different countries in our federation. So that’s pretty impressive.‘
Getting started in karate
Olivero’s dad might have had something to do with his drift into the marital arts. Mario Olivero was a body builder, a “big guy‘ who worked as a bouncer and was the general manager of the Ford Sterling plant.
He gutted the family’s two-car garage and created a body building studio with weights and mirrors.
“I was a skinny runt back then,‘ Olivero said. “But I was already weight lifting.‘
At 15, he heard about a martial art called karate, fairly unknown at the time. He called Wayne State University to see if there were any Korean students who knew about it.
“This Korean student took three busses to get to my home in Detroit and he gave us a demonstration in my backyard,‘ Olivero said. “I had four or five guys there with me and he was showing us stuff. It was great ... but back then karate wasn’t taught to non-orientals. This training just wasn’t available.‘
It wasn’t until in his 30s that he heard about a karate class being offered at a local school. He went and met his destiny. The class was being taught by Korea’s Grand Master Jae Joon Kim, the top Master Instructor of Moo Duk Kwan in Korea.
Jae Joon Kim
Olivero spent 32 years training with Grand Master Jae Joon Kim before Kim later moved his headquarters to Florida. The Kims and Oliveros became close family friends.
Kim was born in Seoul, Korea in 1929, the son of a Korean Sumo champion. During his career he trained master instructors throughout the world. He also trained and promoted Chuck Norris and World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Leon Spinks and Detroit Mayor Coleman Young’s bodyguards. Before his death in 2007, Kim held one of the highest ranks in Tang Soo Do in the world.
“Kim taught the American troops in Korea when that war ended,‘ Olivero said. “So one of his students in Detroit sponsored him to come here and open up.‘
In 1987, Kim asked Olivero to start another club so he founded the Michigan Academy of Martial Arts in Westland and Southfield with help from a group of black belt colleagues.
“Nobody gets hurt in my classes, “ Olivero said in a 2014 interview. “It’s very controlled. We do some light contact and the kicks have to be above the belt. You can’t walk around and punch people. But if somebody tries to hurt you, you’ve got to know how to defend yourself with your body.‘
“Mike tells his students if they walk out of his class and their uniform is not drenched in sweat, you either weren’t trying or you didn’t get your money’s worth,‘ Mikl said. “And now, I tell my students the same thing.‘ Mikl and Master Randy Walker of Cadillac teach classes in Wellston.
The success of the Michigan Academy of Martial Arts
In May, the World Traditional Tang Soo Do Federation held their 2020 Dan testing event via the internet under the direction of Grand Master Saul M. Kim, the son of Jae Joon Kim.
Six black belt members from Olivero’s academy were tested and approved and Grand Master Olivero was promoted to 9th Dan.
“It’s quite an accomplishment and I’m very proud of Mike, not too many reach that level,‘ said Walker.
“Grand Master Olivero has been at it a long time and it takes quite the devotion,‘ said Mikl. “This style is a hard style, mostly kicking and hand technique. Not at all like Kung Fu. Nobody kicks like the Korean style and they maximize force ... kicking very hard.‘
Mikl said that the side kick is the hardest to master. And that every time you move up a rank, two new forms and many more movements have to be mastered. It takes years of dedication to advance.
“The forms just keep getting harder and harder,‘ he said. “Mike has been able to do this because it’s his passion. And he loves getting everybody involved. He loves seeing us masters perform. His eyes just light up.‘
“It’s very unusual to have that many blackbelts and masters from one club,‘ said Cathy, adding that Mike wanted the story focus to be on those recently promoted.
So it’s only fitting that we include the names of his two sons who were tested and promoted that same day. Master Michael P. Olivero was promoted to Grand Master 8th Dan and Master Anthony D. Olivero, M.D. was promoted to 5th Dan.
Other promotions included: Master Paul L. Yeagy to Grand Master 8th Dan; Master Reynold Mirabitur promoted to Grand Master 8th Dan; Master Randy Walker promoted to Grand Master 8th Dan; Master Gregory Mikl promoted to 7th Dan; and Stephanie Pinkney promoted to Master 4th Dan.
