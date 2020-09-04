CADILLAC — A woman was injured in a crash Thursday after she failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle on M-115.

According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of M-115 and North Boulevard at 2:56 p.m. for the report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

The investigation found that an 81-year-old Cadillac woman was making a left turn onto M-115 off of North Boulevard when she failed to yield to a northwest bound vehicle driven by an 65-year-old man from Oxford, Michigan.

The Cadillac woman sustained minor injuries and sought medical treatment on her own. The second driver was uninjured.

