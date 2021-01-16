86 year olds can register for vaccine with Munson

CADILLAC — If you're 86 years old and live in Munson Healthcare's service area, you have permission to call the healthcare system to get registered for a vaccine.
So can caregivers or spouses in your household who are 65 years or older.
Most people are still being asked not to call the healthcare system about vaccine registration because there's not enough available.
But on Friday, Munson announced intentions to vaccinate "all residents of communities served by Munson Healthcare hospitals who are 86 years old and older."
You don't have to be a Munson patient to register, but you do have to be 86 years of age or older and living in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Otsego, Roscommon, and Wexford.
That means all 86-and-older residents of the Cadillac News coverage area can register for a COVID-19 vaccine.
If it's been a couple of years since you've been able to remember how old you are without first scratching your head, we've done the math for you: If you were born in 1934, you turned 86 in 2020. If you were born in 1935, you'll turn 86 sometime this year.
Caregivers or spouses born in 1956 will turn 65 in 2021; those born in 1955 or earlier are already 65 or older.
To schedule a vaccination appointment at a Munson Healthcare clinic, call 231-935- SHOT (7468) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. seven days a week. If you get a busy signal, hang up and try again a few minutes later.
When you go to the vaccination clinic, you'll need to bring identification to prove your age. If you don't have ID, you'll be turned away.
There were 26 new COVID-19 cases locally on Friday, with 12 in Wexford County, eight in Osceola County, four in Missaukee County and two in Lake County. Wexford County also had a new probable case.
Pandemic cumulative totals were 1,102 confirmed cases and 65 probable cases in Wexford County, 821 confirmed cases in Osceola County, 482 confirmed cases and 121 probable cases in Missaukee County and 316 confirmed cases and 16 probable cases in Lake County.
Deaths remained at 20 in Osceola County, 18 in Wexford County, 10 in Missaukee County and nine in Lake County.
A Cadillac News analysis of the diagnostic testing data puts the positivity rate for the four counties at 8.6% for the week ending Jan. 16.
Statewide cases reached 533,602 on Friday, with 13,701 deaths.
