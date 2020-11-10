87 new COVID-19 cases in local counties since Friday

CADILLAC — The Cadillac News coverage area had its highest-ever COVID-19 positivity rate last week.
During the first few weeks of the pandemic, when only the sickest patients were being tested because there weren't very many tests available, the highest weekly positivity rate was 9.8%, for the week ending April 18, when 14 out of 143 people in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake or Osceola counties tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Last week more tests in the four counties came back positive than there tests being run during that week in April.
For the week ending Saturday, Nov. 7, the positivity rate in the Cadillac News coverage area was 10.8%, with 191 out of 1,790 tests coming back positive.
A 10.8% positivity rate indicates the virus is community-spread.
Lake County's positivity rate for the week ending Nov. 7 was 13.5%; Misaukee County was 12.9%; Osceola County was 11.2% and Wexford County was 8.8%.
Over the weekend, dozens of new cases were discovered.
The total in the Cadillac News coverage area was 87 new cases since Friday, with Wexford County having 34 new cases, Osceola County having 27 new cases, Missaukee County having 19 new cases and Lake County having 7 new cases.
Wexford County now stands at 260 confirmed and 27 probable cases since the pandemic begain; of that, approximately 56 confirmed and two probable cases have onset dates since Oct. 31.
People are generally considered contagious for 10 days after their onset date. The day you get swabbed (and later test positive) or the day your symptoms began is an onset date.
Osceola County is at 247 confirmed cases, with 37 confirmed and four probable cases in the possibly contagious phase.
Missaukee County has had 138 confirmed cases, with 29 confirmed cases in the past 10 days and two probable.
Lake County is at 95 cases, with 17 in the past 10 days.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the four counties over the weekend; however, the Cadillac News has learned that Friday's death in Wexford County was a woman in her 70s.
Statewide numbers reached 216,804 since the pandemic started, with 9,010 of the cases coming on Monday and Sunday. Statewide deaths reached 7,640; 62 of those deaths were on Sunday and Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.