CADILLAC — It’s disturbing to consider about what might have become of nearly 45 tons of hazardous materials dropped off during the last couple of years at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Would those materials still be taking up space at homes in the Cadillac area? Left by the curb for the garbage man to pick up and deposit in the landfill? Flushed down the toilet or the drain? Or even worse, dumped in the woods or into a local lake or river?
Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeff Dietlin said during their last collection event, 15,731 pounds of household hazardous wastes were dropped off by residents of Cadillac and Wexford County. Since they restarted the collections in 2018, Dietlin said they’ve collected 89,399 pounds of waste.
Dietlin said they held collections twice a year from 2004 until 2013. For the first seven years, the collections were held in partnership with Wexford County. In 2013, however, the program was discontinued.
Fast forward to 2018 and the city and the county once again partnered up for the collection and have been holding it twice a year since then.
Not only do the collection days provide an opportunity for residents to unload undesirable items and materials that may be sitting around the house collecting dust, but they also serve a valuable function for the wastewater treatment plant.
“It is so much simpler for us to separate the hazardous waste from the water if we can catch it before it is mixed with the sewer,” Dietlin said. “We would rather have a person bring it to the collection and dispose of it than to have them flush it down the toilet.”
Items they’ve collected over the years range from household chemicals, batteries, medicines and oil based paints to propane and toxic products.
They’ve also received a number of oddities, including a 55-gallon drum of touch-up paint tins; a dry battery from the Cold War era; ammunition for various caliber guns; and a table full of lab-grade chemicals in original containers. Each of these would be very energy consuming to separate from the water, Dietlin said.
This year, in the fall collection, they are accepting tires for the first time — something that Dietlin said people have been requesting for a number of years.
Dietlin said they applied for a grant with the Missaukee Conservation District to allow them to collect the tires. Dietlin said it’s likely they’ll apply for the grant again in order to be able to accept tires at future collection events.
They will be accepting four tires from a residence that is in Wexford County. The tires can have a diameter of 4 feet and can be 12 inches or less wide. A valid ID showing Wexford County address will be required.
The fall collection is Oct. 2 at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.