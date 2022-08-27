9/11 Child Safety Expo connects families with community resources

CADILLAC — In partnership with the Wexford Missaukee Child Protection Council, the Cadillac Fire Department will once again be holding its annual Child Safety Expo in honor of 9/11.
This year’s expo will feature more than 35 community organizations with a focus on family or child services. Wexford Missaukee CPC Prevention Coordinator Karen Staub said Cadillac Fire Department and surrounding police departments reached out to the council soon after the 9/11 attacks looking for a way to positively serve the community during a nationwide time of grieving.
They felt it would be most effective to pull focus to the families in the community and help them to easily connect with the resources they need, before they even need them. Staub said the CPC works to gather donations through the year to provide the expo for free, ensuring that anyone in the area can have access to the organizations it hosts.
No matter someone’s socioeconomic status, Staub said resources like parenting classes, first aid education and social media literacy will, at one point or another, become a need for either community members themselves, or their friends and neighbors. The frequency with which people are exposed to these resources is also imperative for child safety.
“We are all at some point going to need resources from our community, or we’re going to know somebody who does,” she said. “So the better that we can educate ourselves on what’s in our community, the better that we can help our own family, our neighbors, our friends, our community as a whole when those times come.”
The anniversary of 9/11 falls on a Sunday this year, so Staub said they’ve been able to shift the program to run in the afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Cadillac Fire Department. Snacks and beverages are being offered for free due to donations by the Cadillac Fire Department, Papa Johns of Cadillac and GoGo Squeez in Traverse City.
Public safety departments will be bringing equipment and firetrucks for kids to interact with while their parents connect with on-site resources.
For the first time, Staub said the expo will be welcoming the Traverse City Cyber Crimes unit, who will discuss with participants the danger posed by unmonitored social media and internet use.
In years past, the expo has seen an attendance of up to 850 people, and Staub said they arrive rain or shine. She’s expecting a strong turnout this year as well.
It’s been 21 years since the 9/11 attacks, and in that time, Staub said child safety needs have changed greatly, particularly due to the introduction of the internet. When the Twin Towers were hit, she said she was sitting at home, nursing her youngest daughter and watching the aftermath on T.V. She said as a parent, the experience brought to light the danger children can face when they go out in the world.
By continuing to hold the expo annually, she’s hoping to alleviate some of the stress and fear that comes along with parenting, and equip families with the tools they need to succeed.
“We’re gonna be taking some harder looks at what type of things are out there for parents to get them to the level of education that they feel they need to be able to better protect their children,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.