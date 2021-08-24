MANTON — Tristan Fenner is a young man of few words; he prefers to let his actions speak for themselves.
The 9-year-old Manton youth has found some recent success selling his mom’s homemade lemonade to raise money for the Veterans Serving Veterans Park north of Cadillac.
Tristan said he learned about VSV after his class at St. Ann School visited the park for a “Kids On The Go” event. Park organizer Roger Bandeen also has made presentations to the class, said Tristan’s mother Heidi.
One of the things that drew Tristan to the park was its connection with veterans.
“My husband (Tristan’s father, Josh) is a veteran,” said Heidi. “So this is near and dear to us.”
For the first lemonade sale, Tristan and his mother set up a stand outside their house and thanks to a post on social media, a couple dozen customers showed up within a couple of hours.
Tristan said he was caught off guard by how busy they were.
“There was a point where I was like (waving his arms in a frenetic fashion),” Tristan demonstrated to show how busy they were.
For their second sale, Heidi said they set up outside a friend’s house in Lake City along the Greatest Fourth in the North parade route. Predictably, this time they were even busier than the first sale.
“We sold out in 10 minutes,” Heidi said.
On Thursday, they set up the stand once again and within just a few minutes, several neighbors and friends had stopped by to purchase a refreshing cup of lemonade for $1.
As of last week, Tristan had raised $172, which he recently presented to VSV park president Sue Marcum.
“Tristan is most impressive,” Marcum said. “He’s thinking of veterans first, and this shows his love for his country and the military people who have given us our freedoms. We’re glad we have a new friend.”
Marcum said there are a number of projects at the park where the money raised by Tristan would be put to good use, including the 5K course, maintenance building and food bank. Marcum said they also could put the money in their general fund and use it “wherever it’s most needed.”
With so many options, Marcum decided to ask Tristan how he thinks the money should be spent. After a brief deliberation, Tristan concluded that it should be deposited in the general fund. Marcum said most likely, the money will be spent completing electrical, plumbing and bathroom work on their maintenance building and possibly also for their picnic pavilion, which they’ll be starting this fall.
In return for his kindness, Marcum presented Tristan with a Veterans Serving Veterans Park T-shirt.
Tristan and Heidi plan to have another lemonade sale this Wednesday at 2 p.m. at their home at 3201 North 41 Road. Just look for the house with the little red free library out front.
