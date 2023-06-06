911 director seeking approval to hire lawyer to help review 911 plan document

CADILLAC — It’s a good idea to review procedures for how things operate to see if they are running efficiently and include all the necessary tools and Wexford County 911 Central Dispatch is looking to start that process with its 911 plan.
Before director Duane Alworden can start, however, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners first must approve the expenditure of funds to hire a law firm to assist him. That topic is one of the things the board is scheduled to discuss Wednesday during its first meeting of June.
“We just relooking at our 911 plan to see if the proper stuff is in there,” Alworden said. “In 2017, we did the 911 plan that was voted on by the board on Sept. 1, 2017. I’m just asking to sit down with Mr. Van Essen to review the plan.”
He said it is encouraged that every five years the plan be reviewed. In particular, Alworden said they are going to have Van Essen look to see if the has the proper wording, so if another county ever wanted to merge with Wexford County it is in the plan.
“The wording for forming an authority is in there but it is if Wexford County turned into an authority by itself,” he said. “This is just fine-tuning the plan.”
Alworden has been exploring the feasibility of forming a 911 authority. Currently, the service is a county department governed by an advisory board and the county board itself. Last year, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners also started gathering information regarding the formation of an authority.
In April, Alworden said the process, however, is going to be slow moving and Alworden said it likely will be at least a year, if not longer before a final decision. Authority boards are set up by the stakeholders, including fire departments, police, EMS and citizens. These boards also don’t have elected positions, so it keeps politics out.
Alworden said information is still being gathered regarding the cost of retirement plans, health insurance and other similar items. He also said until the county starts collecting the new $3 surcharge, there won’t be much to talk about.
Although Wexford County voters supported the increase during the 2022 August Primary, the increase won’t be collected until July 1. The passage of the surcharge increase last summer does allow the department to move ahead with the idea of forming an authority. Alworden said last August the target date to have that change in place is Oct. 1, 2024.
Alworden previously said, however, he wants to make sure, for the citizens who helped approve the surcharge up to $3, that before 911 becomes an authority, there is the money to do it.
As for the reviewing of the 911 plan, Alworden said even if the board of commissioners approves his request Wednesday, a similar type of request would be brought back to them after another five years.
“The 911 plan is the backbone of us. It keeps us in line with the state and everything else,” he said.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
