911 issues shut down service for brief time across the Cadillac area, state

Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden said 911 was back online at 5 p.m. after problems started sometime between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
While the exact issue was still not known, Alworden said it was connected with the Upper Peninsula Munising hub.
"We thought it was an isolated thing for us and we started making our calls when we got a message saying it was a statewide issue," he said.
The 911 lines in Missaukee County were down Tuesday afternoon but by 5:15 p.m. Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the service was back up with the caveat that some cell phone carriers were still having issues. If a Missaukee resident is having issues reaching 911 they should call (231) 839-4338.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon Yancer said it was his understanding that it was a statewide issue.
Meceola Central Dispatch, which covers Osceola County, announced on its Facebook page it too was experiencing issues Tuesday afternoon. If there is an emergency they are asking Osceola County residents to call (231) 832-3255. It updated its status saying some 911 calls were getting through, however, there was not an official all-clear yet for the two counties it dispatches for.
As of roughly 4:45 p.m., Tuesday afternoon, Lake County Central Dispatch was not reporting any issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.