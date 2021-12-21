CADILLAC — At 94 years old, there are things Patricia Pettengill can’t do as well today as she used to, and she accepts that.
Her eyesight isn’t the greatest, her knees have seen better days and she has a hard time writing things down if she isn’t sitting.
“You have to give up a few things when you get to my age,” Pettengill said. “Not everything works.”
One of Pettengill’s most cherished abilities, however, hasn’t left her after all these years, and that’s singing.
“I can still do it,” Pettengill laughed. “I don’t know how.”
Pettengill, who lives at Kirkland Terrace in Cadillac, grew up in a family of musicians and has been singing her whole life.
“My mom and dad were very musical,” Pettengill said. “Music is just a part of me.”
Throughout the years, Pettengill has lent her singing talents to a number of groups, including a touring choir that performs at area churches in the summertime, and the local Sweet Adelines chorus. She’s also performed with musician and former Cadillac mayor Bill Barnett since 2002; Barnett accompanied her on piano for various functions, including shows at the After 26 Depot Cafe.
While the pandemic has made Pettengill more cautious about singing in front of a lot of people, that hasn’t stopped her from performing altogether; this week, Pettengill sang a song over the phone to a resident of Samaritas Senior Living.
“I like doing that,” Pettengill said. “I think I’ll start that up again.”
Several years ago, when they were practicing, Barnett noticed a poem amongst Pettengill’s music sheets. Pettengill said she wrote the poem in 1966 during a particularly hard time in her life.
“My sister passed away at the age of 37,” Pettengill said. “And my father passed away a month later. I was just blue and miserable.”
Instead of sending her mother a Christmas card that year, Pettengill said she decided to write the poem and send that to her.
The poem, entitled “Christmas Memories,” references a number of events that occurred in Pettengill’s life around that time.
One of the lines, for instance, refers to her uncle, who wasn’t much older than she was and used to chase her around the house with an ornament that was decorated with feathers, which she found frightening at that point in her life.
When Barnett saw the poem, he suggested they turn it into a song, which they did.
“It didn’t take me long to pick out a melody,” Pettengill said. “Maybe I had it in my head all these years.”
While they were happy with the original recording, Pettengill said about two years ago, Barnett suggested they re-record the song.
Pettengill agreed, and Barnett and producer Dan Wilson hauled recording equipment up to her room at Kirkland Terrace and re-recorded the track.
Recently, the song was released as a single.
“I tried to pay them for recording the song, because I know it must have cost something, but they sent the money back,” Pettengill said.
“Pat and I have worked together for two decades now,” Barnett said. “She has taught me so much about the great music from her era. She is Cadillac’s version of Judy Garland. Her voice technique, style and tone are all flawless. Just listening to her sing is heaven on earth. Pat’s original Christmas song is very personal and touching, and Dan Wilson and I were extremely honored to help her record it.”
Spreading joy to others through her singing has always been Pettengill’s motivation, especially around the holidays.
“It all comes back to Christmastime,” Pettengill said.
Pettengill has given away numerous copies of the song and hopes to sell the remaining copies today at the After 26 Depot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The disc will be on sale for $5, with all proceeds going to the After 26 Depot.
