CADILLAC — Osceola County has its ninth confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the state of Michigan and Central Michigan District Health Department, the local health department that serves Osceola County.
It was Osceola County's first new case since April 22.
Wexford County has ten COVID-19 cases. District Health Department No. 10 announced Wexford County's 10th case on Thursday, though the state did not have the 10th case in its report until Friday. The state and local health departments sometimes differ on the number of cases due to accessing the reporting system at different times of day. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is always a moving target and daily counts reflect a snapshot of the tallies at any given point in time.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 46,326 in Friday's report, with 4,393 total COVID-19 deaths in Michigan.
On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state was in the "flattening" phase—the halfway point of six phases that describe the pandemic.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is one of three Munson facilities providing inpatient care to COVID-19 patients. The hospital is serving Munson's southern region, which includes several counties, not all of which are in the Cadillac News coverage area. The healthcare system says 30 patients at the Cadillac hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, though just three were hospitalized on Friday. Another 36 were waiting for their test results and 395 tested negative.
