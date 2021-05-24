A big rebound is expected for Memorial Day travel

Last year, there was nothing normal about the unofficial kickoff to summer, but this Memorial Day Michiganders are looking to travel.
Recently, AAA reported that more than 1 million Michigan residents are forecast to take a trip during the holiday weekend. That’s almost a 57% increase from last year, when fewer than 700,000 residents traveled, due to the pandemic. Nationally, AAA reported more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more between May 27 and May 31. That’s a 60% increase from last year, when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.
“A year’s worth of pent-up demand is being unleashed this summer, as Americans anticipate the kick-off to the season,‘ Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA said. “Travel bookings with AAA have surged recently, setting the stage for what should be a busy holiday weekend and an exciting summer.‘
Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Interim Executive Director and Marketing and Group Sales Manager Kathy Adair Morin said beginning Memorial Day weekend and continuing through the summer season, the expectation is there will be an increase in people participating in outdoor recreation activities. These activities include hiking, biking, camping, paddle sports and golf. With the many outdoor recreation opportunities in the Cadillac area, Morin said this summer should be decent for tourism, even with the likelihood of many events being canceled or altered due to COVID-19.
“We are anticipating a solid summer. We will have to work through some of the staffing challenges to make sure we can accommodate our guests,‘ she said.
Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership Miranda Grunow said the organization has been receiving good feedback from area businesses about the upcoming summer season.
“We are excited about the travel season after a difficult year,‘ she said. “We are anticipating a busy season and we are excited about supporting businesses and helping them to open safely.‘
As for Memorial Day, Grunow said many of the annual events that occur during the long holiday weekend have been canceled again this year, but with the Mesick Mushroom Festival occurring a few weeks ago, the expectation is outdoor events likely will occur as we progress through the summer.
While it is expected there will be a huge increase in air travel during the upcoming holiday weekend, AAA reported most travels will be getting in the family truckster for a road trip.
With 34 million Americans planning Memorial Day road trips, auto travel is expected to increase 52% compared to 2020. Nearly 12 million more Americans will travel by car this holiday than in 2020, though this is still 9% less than in 2019.
More than 9 in 10 Memorial Day travelers will drive to their destinations, as many Americans continue to substitute road trips for travel via planes, trains and other modes of transportation.
After a historically low year of air travel in 2020, this Memorial Day will see nearly 2.5 million Americans boarding airplanes, nearly six times more than last year (+577%), according to AAA. Still, 750,000 or 23% fewer people will take to the skies this holiday compared to 2019.
Only 237,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes, including bus and train, this Memorial Day, AAA reported. This is the second-lowest volume on record, higher only than the 185,000 who traveled in 2020. In 2021, AAA reported travel via these modes will be 88% below 2019 levels.
Those who are planning on taking a road trip should expect some travel delays, according to AAA. INRIX predicts drivers will encounter the longest travel delays before the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28. Drivers in several major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip.
Higher gas prices also will likely be part of the trip.
For the 34 million Americans expected to travel by car this Memorial Day, gas prices are trending more than $1 higher than last year, when demand plummeted as much of the country was under stay-at-home orders, AAA reported. However, at $2.95 per gallon, Michigan gas price averages are now about 12 cents more than this time in May 2019.
“Many Americans are so eager to travel, we don’t expect higher gas prices to interfere with their plans,‘ AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said. “We typically find when pump prices increase, travelers look for more free activities or eat out less while on vacation, but still take their planned trips.‘
As of Wednesday, the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers 45% of fuel to the East Coast, is offline due to a cyberattack. This outage could contribute to price increases and limited fuel supply ahead of the holiday, but hopefully be resolved ahead of Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. The majority of Michigan gas stations, however, should remain well supplied with fuel, because the state is not directly serviced by the pipeline, AAA reported.
