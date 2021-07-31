REED CITY — It was an eventful day in Reed City Thursday as both the fire department and police department went on calls, including a fire at one of the departments.
Reed City Police Department Chief Chris Lockhart said he couldn’t provide a lot of information about one of the incidents, but he confirmed officers executed a court order to have a person get a mental evaluation. After the person was taken to the hospital on the court order, Lockhart said police had another issue to contend with once they entered the Reed City home.
Lockhart said the interior of the home was unhealthy for living due to its unsanitary condition. As a result of those unhealthy conditions, Lockhart said his department sought the help of the Reed City Fire Department to retrieve multiple animals living in the residence with the use of protective gear and a clean air supply.
Lockhart said the preliminary count for animals removed was around 20 and his department is working with Osceola County Animal Control on this case. He also said it is pending regarding whether this case will be forwarded to the Osceola County Prosecutor’s Office for review of potential charges.
While the Reed City firefighters were assisting with this, they had to respond to a fire call at the department’s Morse Street facility.
At 1:56 p.m. Thursday, the Reed City Fire Department received the call and firefighters immediately cleared the scenes and responded to the fire. Once they arrived on the scene, firefighters found a brush truck inside the building fully engulfed with flames coming from the small auxiliary bay, according to a press release.
Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire and contained all the fire damage to the auxiliary bay, the release said. There was, however, minor smoke damage to the rest of the building. The brush truck is deemed a complete loss along with some loose equipment. The bay also sustained severe structural damage as a result of the fire, the press release said.
The Reed City Department of Public Works assisted by securing the building and removing debris from the bay. The fire department also was assisted by the Hersey Township Fire Department, Lincoln Township Fire Department, Evart Area Fire Department, City of Big Rapids Fire Department and Osceola County EMS. Reed City Towing also assisted by removing the brush truck and is storing it.
