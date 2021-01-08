A Cadillac-area plan to use stimulus funds to help small businesses

CADILLAC — Now's the time to be generous, a community group reckons. Their goal is to help keep small businesses afloat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"The fabric of Cadillac are the small businesses," said Tom Vine, who is part of a group organizing an effort to fundraise for small business relief as people begin receiving stimulus checks from the federal government.
"It's a lot easier for people to be generous with money that just kind of shows up at the doorstep than it is for money that they're counting on for their budget," Vine noted.
The group was partially inspired by a radio news story about how people spent the last round of stimulus checks, with some needing the money to stay afloat, others saving it and others spending it.
If not everybody needs their stimulus check, maybe the money can be compiled to help somebody who needs the funds to keep their business open and provide jobs, the thinking goes.
Vine, along with Bob Jones, Kaylan Pressel and Bob West attended a meeting recently with Salvation Army Major R.C. Duskin about how to pull off the idea. Attorney Bill Barnett called in remotely.
The Salvation Army will take tax-deductible donations. If you've earmarked your check for "Small Business Relief," then the committee will decide what to do with it.
Jones, who contacted the Cadillac News about the effort, is keen to get the word out, both to people who want to donate and business owners who would like some financial assistance.
"Bob is right. There's people that can live without it and they should consider sharing and helping out their neighbors," Barnett said. "This is an unbelievable time in our world, including today. So, I guess we're ready to help in any way possible."
Business owners who want to apply should call the Salvation Army. The committee says your request can be kept confidential.
"There is a blessing to taking, as well as a blessing to giving," Jones said. "We are all brothers and sisters here and our community ... come forward."
Vine, a self-described history buff, said that one reason the Great Depression lasted as long as it did was that small business owners were totally overlooked.
"They referred to 'em as the Forgotten Man," Vine said. "If the small businesses don't recover, the economy doesn't recover."
The committee is tentatively planning to make donations to businesses within the Salvation Army's service area of Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Pressel said she thought the idea has legs and that other communities might like to do something similar.
"Spread this idea further so more can join in," Pressel said. "We might be able to reach all of Michigan."
Checks can be mailed or dropped off to the Salvation Army with a note in the memo line or a letter indicating that the donations are for small business relief. You can reach the Salvation Army at PO Box 447, Cadillac, Mi 49601 or by phone at 231-775-7131.
