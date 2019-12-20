CADILLAC — Recalling how she used to laugh at the expense of the older generation portrayed on television, one Cadillac resident said it has become a quick reality for her.
“When you get old, it stops being so funny,‘ Phyllis Cornell said as she sat in her new lift chair for the first time at VanDrie Home Furnishings thanks to a granted Believe wish on Thursday, Dec. 5.
In getting older, Cornell said it seems fitting to be receiving help as she spent 14 years of her life with the Wexford County Council on Aging helping seniors with anything and everything they may need.
“Everything comes full circle, I guess,‘ Cornell said.
At 90 years old and legally blind, Cornell said she recognizes how fortunate she is to still have family that help her every day.
“I am one of the fortunate seniors,‘ Cornell said. “There isn’t a day that goes by that my family is not helping me in some way. Many seniors in the community don’t have more than a phone call.‘
Though she receives help from her family, Cornell would not sacrifice her independence for anything.
“I love my family but I don’t want to live with any of them,‘ Cornell said. “(...) I am not a very structured individual, I don’t want to live anywhere where I have to be told what to do.‘
In trying to help her keep her independence, Cornell’s family said they have done everything to keep her comfortable and safe in her home. Cornell’s daughter Penny Jenema and granddaughter Sara Clugston said the favorite gadget is a device that attaches to Cornell’s glasses and reads everything from the daily paper to food packaging to medication bottles out loud.
“With her being pretty much blind, it has helped her and us tremendously to be able to have something do that,‘ Clugston said.
“She has does so much for everyone else, for her family,‘ said Jenema. “We are so fortunate and grateful to have the ability to help her now.‘
With so much help, Cornell said the next thing on her list was a lift chair.
“I have wanted one for a long time, now,‘ she said. “It is going to make a big difference in my day-to-day.‘
But none of this would have been possible were it not for a Believe wish being granted by Mike Blackmer, owner of the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling, the Lake Cadillac Resort and Merritt Speedway.
Granting Believe wishes for more than 10 years, Blackmer said it makes his Christmas every year.
“I look forward to this each year,‘ said Blackmer. “I look forward to being able to give back to the community (or) help someone out.‘
When it came to picking this wish, Blackmer said his goal was to make someone’s life a little easier.
“If this helps her and makes her life a little easier, then that makes me feel good,‘ Blackmer said.
