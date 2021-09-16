CADILLAC — Since spring 2017, Kent Myers has been the person veterans have seen when they visited the Wexford County Veterans Services Office.
Soon they will see a new face.
Wexford County Board of Commissioners chairman Gary Taylor announced at the board’s recent meeting that Myers’ replacement had been hired. On Thursday, Taylor said Myers made his plans known in July that he was going to be retiring at the end of December.
As a result, Taylor said the position was posted and interviews were conducted. The job was eventually offered to retired Army Col. Raymond Orr, who accepted the job and starts on Monday.
“He will start training to take over and will have to get state and federally accredited,” Taylor said. “The next state school will be in March, so we will have to send him to Lansing then.”
Although Orr will not be accredited, Taylor said Kathy Cline is accredited and will be able to assist veterans with anything they may need.
Although Taylor said the county is sad to see Myers go as he helped to build the office to what it is today, he is confident veterans will be able to get the help they are accustomed to from either Cline or Orr.
That includes the once-a-week office hours away from the Cadillac office in both Mesick and Manton. Starting this week, Taylor said Myers held meeting times on Monday in Mesick and on Wednesday in Manton. The Mesick meeting times are from 2 to 6 p.m. at the library, while the Manton hours are 1 to 4 p.m. at city hall.
“We started planning to do this before COVID and then it struck, so we backed off,” Taylor said. “We started it up once things started to loosen up and we hope it won’t get shut down due to COVID. So far, veterans are utilizing it, but we need to get the word out.”
The mission of the Wexford County Veterans Services Office is to assist veterans and their families in obtaining all county, state and federal benefits to which they are entitled. Veterans may call the office at (231) 775-6654 for more information, for office hours or to schedule an appointment in Cadillac, Mesick or Manton.
