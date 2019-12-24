CADILLAC — Smiles, strikes, and Santa were all part of an annual event that is the proverbial bow that wraps up an annual campaign that aims to make people believe in the magic of the Christmas season.
Moms, dads, children and other caregivers enjoyed an afternoon packed with fun. The party, which was held Sunday at the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, was the final gift of the Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign.
Vanessa Zeeryp, her daughter Mackenzie, 3, and her boyfriend, Jake Roby, were one of the families who were invited to the annual event. Vanessa was thankful for the generosity of the businessmen who helped to put the final Believe event together. She said Sunday’s party allowed her family to enjoy a day out together without the stress of trying to figure out how they would pay for it.
“Financially, this means a lot to my family to be able to get out and do something together without having to worry about having to pay the bills,‘ she said. “It is kind of like a day away from the house. It is relieving.‘
Vanessa said Sunday was the first time Mackenzie had the chance to go bowling and she believed she was having a great time. It was made even sweeter by the fact that Mackenzie was beating a 16-year-old, Vanessa said.
Michael Blackmer, owner of The Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, once again offered to host, provide the food and bowling for the Believe party this year.
Blackmer said he is one part of the group of people who make the party possible and he hopes to continue hosting the Believe party in the future.
Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True coordinator Katheryn Kidder said the event helped several families and children from the Oasis Resource Center in Cadillac. In all, 36 children and 57 total people were at Sunday’s party.
Kidder said the final party helps a lot of people who don’t have a lot and hopefully gives them some hope for the future.
The final surprise for the children was when Santa and Mrs. Claus showed up riding a Cherry Grove Township Fire Department truck. Once there, Santa and Mrs. Claus were surrounded by excited children who eagerly awaited the chance to sit on his lap.
As the party wound down and families gathered their presents to leave, they were surprised with a final gift, a box of food containing everything needed to prepare a complete Christmas meal.
Once again Vanessa and her family were extremely thankful for the generosity of those who helped to provide the party.
“My mom feels that Christmas will be ruined because she can’t afford the gifts, but this is more like a reminder that it is not about the gifts. It is about spending time with family,‘ she said. “The presents are a bonus, but it is not what it is about.‘
Every year, the Cadillac News has been able to grant wishes to those in need because members of the community and businesses have offered generous help and support. Because of this generosity, readers have looked forward to reading the “Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True‘ stories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.