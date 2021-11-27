REED CITY — The Crossroads Theatre Guild will put on a holiday play that asks audiences to figure out “who done it?”
The play, “A Crossroads Christmas,” is set in Reed City during the Evergreen Festival. In the play, the fourth written for the theatre and donated by locals Phil and Maureen Watson, something important was stolen during the annual Reed City festival and police are trying to solve the mystery.
The comedy will have audiences laughing as the plot unfolds and also finding the true meaning of Christmas. The play is scheduled for several shows, including two matinees. Four shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, Dec. 4, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, while two matinees are scheduled at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. The theatre is located at 249 W. Upton Ave.
Tickets are $10 at the door and reservations also can be made by calling (231) 465-4044.
