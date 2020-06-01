CADILLAC — Sunday was supposed to have been Cadillac High School’s graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, but due to the current pandemic it was postponed.
Instead of a traditional graduation ceremony, seniors decorated their vehicles and drove in a cruise through Cadillac.
The 2-mile cruise started at Kenwood Elementary School, went down Chestnut Street, onto Lake Street and concluded at Holly Road.
Hundreds of onlookers lined the streets of the parade route and waved and shouted messages of encouragement and congratulations as the seniors drove by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.