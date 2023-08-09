CADILLAC — A detailed set of guidelines has been drafted by city planners who hope to enhance Cadillac West and create a unified architectural and landscaping theme for the area.
The guidelines were unveiled and discussed publicly for the first time a couple of weeks ago during a forum held to collect community feedback on a long-term Cadillac West corridor improvement strategy.
The guidelines at this time are just that — guidelines — and it has not yet been decided if they eventually will be enforced as part of a city ordinance. The guidelines were prepared by the city’s department of development and planning, including director John Wallace and staff members Abigail Pluger and Elliot Lavigne.
According to an analysis of the corridor’s shortcomings, the “variety of utility” of the west side has led to a “disconnection” of styles. Throughout the corridor there has been an attempt at German-style architecture with some of the buildings showcasing latticework, multiple color schemes and triangular facades.
“Unfortunately this attempt, with commercial lots ... has created a lack of continuity,” the analysis concludes.
In terms of landscaping, the analysis states that challenges exist due to neglect, with grass and weeds taking over many of the sidewalks.
“Conversely, the landscaping along the canal presents a more northern Michigan feel as it embraces a myriad of natural features, including trees, bushes, sand and other elements,” the analysis states. “This is because the canal is protected by the State Park, but the southern part of the west side is not. Expanding this protection to all of the west side will benefit Cadillac’s residences, businesses and wildlife.”
According to the analysis, the area’s allure centers primarily around three outdoor activities — camping, fishing and swimming.
Wallace said nature has been identified as one of the strong suits of Cadillac West, which is why they’d like to lean heavily into the more rustic-looking motif, and away from architecture and landscape elements that you might see in a suburb of Grand Rapids, for instance.
In order to unify the architecture on the west side, the following guidelines have been set forth regarding several different building materials and styles:
• Wood — “The use of natural wood on the exterior of buildings is strongly encouraged. Many buildings showcase log cabin aesthetics with natural wood logs, this is a style to keep in mind while designing or remodeling a building, however, there are many alternative styling options in which wood can be used to offer unique architectural elements that will elevate the west side. Jack pine and red pine are two local and natural woods that serve as great construction materials for commercial and residential buildings on the west side. Wood siding exudes timeless elegance.”
• Stones — “Stone is an optional building material that has the opportunity to elevate the value of a building if applied correctly. Stone should be a complement to other architectural components. Stone should not be the focal point of any building on the west side. Stones should not have extreme color variations, keep stones neutral in color, stones serve as complements to other design components. Stones should be appropriate in size, large round stones typically fit the log cabin aesthetic, however, if overused they become the focal point of the building. Consider using more condensed stone facades to update the west side.”
• Bricks — “Brick tiling has endless possibilities, to ensure continuity between buildings it is best to establish a few brick patterns and colors that will become standard. Brick should be used selectively, to maintain cohesiveness between all buildings limit brick selection to dark or light reds. Avoid colored bricks and washes of yellow or tan. Avoid using cinder blocks as part of the finished design, a general rule is no visible cinder bock facades. The laying pattern of bricks should also follow traditional brick laying style ... what should be avoided is extensively patterned brick laying or stack bond laying. These bricklaying styles are not found on the west side and do not fit the natural aesthetic.”
• Color — “Because the area is so diverse in color it is critical that we limit the emphasis on structures, as nature is already providing all of the beauty. To assure that this beauty is framed appropriately, colors should maintain dark and natural hues. Dark greens, browns, blacks and reds should be used to accent the forests, plants and land. Tasteful uses of dark natural blues and hints of whites should be used near the lakes to complement their innate beauty. Bright commercial colors should be avoided entirely, bright blue, yellow or red are very distracting and take away from the west side’s natural beauty.”
• Roofing — “Roofing styles on the west side are relatively standard, the roofs are primarily asphalt shingles and seamed metal roofing. These two materials are durable and can manage Michigan’s harsh seasons. Avoid alternative roofing materials. Roofing shape has also largely become a standard throughout the west side with tall triangular Gable roofs ... By preserving this architectural styles, the west side will not only retain elements of its German influence but also embrace contemporary design concepts ... To complement architectural components and the environment, roofs should have only one of three colors — natural greens, browns and grays/blacks.”
• Signage — “Limiting the color and size of signs on the west side will benefit businesses by encouraging tourism all while enhancing the natural beauty of the corridor. Signage used in window fronts should not entirely cover the window, a general rule is no sign should cover more than 40% of the window. Choose natural wooden materials that blend harmoniously with the surrounding northern Michigan woods. Opt for wood types such as cedar, redwood, or reclaimed barn wood for an authentic and rustic appearance. Avoid materials that are visually distracting or clash with the natural aesthetic, such as bright plastics or flashy metals. Keep the design simple, elegant and in harmony with the natural surroundings ... If lighting is necessary, use soft and warm lighting that enhances the sign’s visibility without causing glare or excessive brightness. Consider using low-intensity LED lights with warm color temperatures.”
In addition to the above-mentioned items, the design guidelines also provide detailed analyses on siding, wood facades, vinyl facades, windows, trees, bushes, grasses and landscaping materials.
To check out the entire document, go to https://www.cadillac-mi.net/DocumentCenter/View/2827/Cadillac-West-side-corridor-final-save-19-PDF?bidId=
Other ideas presented in the document include several visions of the west side, “re-imagined.”
One is to expand the sidewalk and incorporate trees and bushes to protect pedestrians from the busy road that cuts through the west side, “ultimately making stores more attractive and people more willing to stop and walk around the corridor.”
Another is to connect the bike path that’s already three-fourths around Lake Cadillac with the rest of the city.
A third idea is to transform existing grass areas into “a harmonious blend of flourishing trees, well-defined pathways and captivating grass alternatives such as moss and clover. This visionary redevelopment breathes new life into the west side, creating inviting spaces that beckon individuals to pause, relish and immerse themselves in the landscape.”
A fourth is to strategically redesign the physical landscape of the west side to enhance its appeal. “By introducing novel features to an already extraordinary landscape, the west side can captivate the attention of passersby and leave an indelible mark on their memory, compelling them to visit and explore the area.” An example of such a landmark is a fountain in the pond to the west of the causeway.
The Cadillac West improvement project is being spearheaded by the Cadillac West Corridor Improvement Authority, which intends to fund a variety of projects through the formation of a tax increment finance district.
A TIF district works like this: a tax baseline is established and when taxable value increases due to inflation and improvements to property, money collected above that threshold is reserved for further improvements and development within the district. It’s not a tax increase, as the taxes would be collected anyway; it merely reserves some of the taxes collected for a particular use.
Traffic and danger to pedestrians is another issue of concern that has been brought up to city officials, particularly near the busy intersection of M-115 and M-55.
Mayor Carla Filkins said this issue has been at the forefront of discussion during recent authority meetings. Wallace said a number of ideas have been thrown around, including building a pedestrian bridge over M-115, or completely redesigning the intersection of M-115 and M-55, to name a few. Wallace said what they’re trying to do at this point is get as many ideas on the table as they can, so they have options when the time comes to decide what to do.
City planners currently are looking for any other feedback from community members about what they’d like to see in Cadillac West.
Anyone with ideas they’d like to share on the future of Cadillac West can call Wallace at (231) 779-7325 or send him an email at jwallace@Cadillac-MI.net.
The Cadillac News also has created a survey to gather feedback from readers on what sort of improvements they’d like to see in Cadillac West. To take the survey, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdB9_48aIk54V2wVm7jESzDC6Bs-w7hu0H1NIVChzPf95xWDQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.