CADILLAC — A group of runners will be peppered with colorful powder Thursday to kick off the annual Cadillac Festival of the Arts.
The Up North Arts Center in Cadillac is hosting the “colorful kickoff run,” which will begin at the UNA building (the old Naval Reserve building on Chestnut Street) at 6:30 p.m.
Participants will run 2 miles along the Keith McKellop Walkway — to the dock near the city park and back to the center — and through three color stations, where volunteers will cover them in powder.
Event organizer Sandy Rivard said 21 people already have signed up and they’re encouraging others to sign up ahead of time if they want to participate.
The cost to the enter the run is $15 for individuals and $12.50 per person in a family. Proceeds from the event will go back to the center to cover operational and programming expenses. Rivard said the event was made possible through a sponsorship from Brinks Art and Frame Shop in Cadillac.
For information and to sign up, call the Up North Arts Center at (231) 468-3040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.