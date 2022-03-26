CADILLAC — Groupe Beneteau’s boat production process is carefully timed and orchestrated, involving dozens of employees working in several distinct stages.
Mike Downey, director of quality control for Groupe Beneteau, described this process as a “constant state of motion,” where the duties of one group of specialized workers seamlessly give way to the duties of another.
Groupe Beneteau has nine different facilities in Cadillac. They include the sport plant/corporate offices, cruiser plant, engineering building, upholstery building, material distribution center, trailer plant, cabinetry division, test center and warranty facility where boats are brought for heavy repair work.
While differences in production exist depending on the size of the boats and their unique brand requirements, Downey said the basic stages are universal for all of their units.
The cruiser plant off 13th Street is their biggest facility, designed to handle their largest boat models. Their smaller units are manufacturing at their sport plant. There, they produce the company’s “Cadillac brands,” which include Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab and Wellcraft.
Owing to its linear design, the sport plant also is a good place to get an idea how the production process works in a nutshell.
The phases of the process are numbered in “gates.”
Gate 1 is called “Lamination,” and it’s where liquid gels, resins and small pieces of fiber glass are sprayed on shells to create the deck and hull pieces of the boat. During this phase, workers also smooth out the lamination and apply paint.
Gate 2 is called “Pre-finish,” and it’s where employees search for and repair imperfections in the lamination.
In the third gate, called “Gunnelling,” employees install hardware, fittings, wire harnesses, cleats, consoles, seating and upholstery on the deck and hull, which are still separate pieces at this point in the process.
Downey said they keep the deck and hull separate for as long as they can. He said doing so improves efficiency, as employees aren’t crammed together working on the same assembled boat, which is how they used to do it in the past. Having the pieces separated gives employees more space to work.
“It used to be like bees in a hive (with everyone working around the fully assembled boat),” Downey said. “ Now, we put in as many things as we can early in the process. It balances out the work load.”
Downey said attaching the hull and deck is a delicate process requiring a complex alignment of multiple structural components, including plumbing, electrical and fuel connections. The pieces are fused with a combination of bonding substances and metal screws.
Once combined, the boats enter the “Assembly” stage, where staff are able to install materials such as canvas that can’t be added until the boat is in one piece. Downey said they also install interior wiring, carpet and other components at this stage.
Many of the boats’ various components and materials are produced and pre-packaged by Groupe Beneteau employees at the other Cadillac facilities, including the upholstery building, cabinetry building and material distribution center.
At Gate 5, boats are placed in one of the facility’s test ponds, where employees run the motor to ensure it is working properly. They also test the hull to make sure there are no leaks when it is placed in the water.
The final stages of the process are called “Final Finish,” “Shipping” and “Re-Check.” Here, employees add the finishing touches to each boat, including company decals and safety information stickers.
From there, the finished boats (and those that can’t be finished until necessary components arrive at the plant) are wrapped in shrink wrap and placed on trailers, which also are produced by Groupe Beneteau, then moved outside for storage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.