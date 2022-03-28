This time of year, roads are a constant topic of conversation.
It is officially pothole season and if you ask, your co-workers, neighbors or friends and family will likely be able to tell the location of a bad one. This, however, is not a new occurrence. As sure as the sun will shine and the seasons will change, there is no doubt bad roads will be a topic of conversation.
With that in mind, the Cadillac News asked its readers to comment on its Facebook page about what they think the worst roads are in eastern Lake County and all of Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties. A vast majority of the more than 60 submissions were located in Wexford County and a vast majority of those could be considered in and around Cadillac.
The No. 1 vote-getter was Leeson Avenue with seven followed closely by North Boulevard with six. Ayer Street, Wheeler Street, as well as all the streets near Lincoln Elementary School in Cadillac got multiple votes. Carmel Street also received multiple votes.
The lone road to get more than one vote cast for it outside of Cadillac was Cadillac Road which branches off of M-55 in Missaukee County. It, however, only received two votes.
Other roads getting votes in Cadillac or nearby including in Haring Township were Simons Street, Lincoln Street, East Division Street, Harris Street, Hobart Street, Wright Street, Park Street, Plett Road, River Road, Whaley Road, South 35 Road and 13th Street.
Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said some of the roads residents alluded to are scheduled for construction in the currently proposed Cadillac Capital Improvement Program. Those projects include Carmel Street, Lester Street, Ayer Street, Simons Street and West Division Street.
“We have gone through these and those roads definitely need help as far as the roads that citizens have been naming,” he said. “The CIP is addressing a large group of roads and we haven’t done that many for a while. We also are going to continue looking at milling and filling some roads and troubled intersections.”
As for the recently released mid-year spending plan by the state, Payne said there is lots of hope in terms of potentially getting some of that funding but he is not confident the city will capture any of it.
“We understand the road issues and appreciate the public’s patience as we work to fix them,” he said.
As for other roads that received votes, Seeley Road heading toward Lake City and South 47 1/4 Road both received votes. In the Mesick area, West 24 Road off M-37 and North 15 Road were mentioned and in the Manton area, 45 Road, North 33 Road, 22 Road and 14 Road all had people vote for them.
In Missaukee County, besides Cadillac Road, 7 Mile Road and M-66 north of Lake City also received votes. In Osceola County, Five Mile Road in Evart and 23 Mile Road received votes.
Another vote-getter that received multiple votes was gravel and dirt roads and in particular those gravel roads in Wexford County.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson said currently there are no plans to pave any gravel roads as it would require a cost-share from the township or requesting party. That cost-share equates to 85% of the cost, with the road commission paying for the remaining 15%.
As recent as last week, Hanson said crews were out blading dirt roads that weren’t frozen mud, but the recent rain put a stop to that. Doing any blading when the roads are soaked and muddy would just make things worse, Hanson said.
While it depends on the area, Hanson said good drainage is always important regardless of if the road is paved or gravel. He also said the overhead canopy can play a role in how quickly gravel roads thaw and dry. As a result, the road commission looks at ways to improve those things and does many trees and brush removals every summer.
He also said the road commission has a program townships can utilize that can help maintain gravel roads and keep costs down.
“If the township buys gravel from us (the road commission), we will put it down, place it, grate it and compact it for free. We do a few miles every year,” he said.
With municipalities all getting American Rescue Plan Act funds, Hanson said townships are trying to figure out how best to use them. Some have talked about possible road projects and improvements but are only in the initial stages of those discussions.
He also said with prices rising, the road commission as well as any municipality will need to decide if they need to adjust budgets or the number of projects they plan to do. It is too soon to tell, but he said Wexford County may trim the number of projects it does this summer due to concerns with rising costs for fuel and materials.
