CADILLAC — Lakes are a valuable natural resource for many Northern Michigan communities, attracting residents and visitors and providing endless hours of enjoyment to both.
Given their importance, taking care of lakes is a priority, although a question has been coming up more and more in recent years: who should be responsible for providing such care?
Members of a group called the Lake Mitchell Property Owners during recent public meetings have argued that the responsibility of taking care of Lake Mitchell should not fall only on them. After all, it isn’t just those who live around the lake that benefit from it being clean; and it wouldn’t just be lakefront property owners who would be negatively impacted by a dirty lake — the entire community would, including those who live around Lake Cadillac, which is connected.
Group members began calling for a more community-wide approach to taking care of the lake in order to lessen the burden on area property owners, who have experienced dramatic sewer rate increases since 2015; rates have been increased to just under $100 a month to cover the cost of repairing and replacing aging infrastructure in the sewer system around Lake Mitchell, which was built in the 1970s.
In addition, a multi-million dollar project to completely overhaul the system — something that has been mandated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy — is estimated to raise those rates even more.
Donal Brady, environmental engineer in the Water Resources Division at the Cadillac District Office of EGLE, previously told the Cadillac News that given the small number of users around Lake Mitchell (around 2,300 people), the cost of maintaining the system can’t be spread out as much as other systems, such as Cadillac’s, for example, which serves around 11,000 people.
Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said these types of situations aren’t unique to this area and are becoming more common throughout Michigan, as sewer systems and private septic tanks around lakes age and become outdated.
Tonello said sewage getting into lakes is a problem because it adds excessive nutrients, which contributes to two things — explosive plant growth and algal blooms.
Excessive plant growth can choke up lakes and make them less appealing as recreation destinations. This is especially true for shallow lakes like Cadillac and Mitchell, Tonello said, which historically have been more on the weedy side as it is.
While Lake Cadillac already experiences occasional algal blooms in the summertime, Tonello said the problem would be magnified significantly if nutrients were entering the lake from outdated septic tanks or sewer systems.
Like weeds, Tonello said algal blooms lower the quality of the lake and make it less appealing.
“Who wants to go swimming in water that looks like pea soup?” Tonello said.
He said algae also lowers visibility in the water, affecting fish species like bass and pike, which feed mainly by sight. Tonello said some algae also can be toxic.
Tonello said nutrients are introduced when sewage enters the groundwater and eventually makes its way to the natural springs that feed lakes. This has become a more noticeable problem in recent years, Tonello said, both as a result of aging septic systems and changes in how much time people are spending around lakes.
Several decades ago, Tonello said people often vacationed in small cabins around lakes. Today, those cabins have been expanded into large homes, and retirees are living in them year-round.
It wouldn’t be enough to simply replace aging septic tanks with new ones, because the sewage is still entering the ground, allowing nutrients to enter adjacent lakes. Tonello said the only way to prevent this from happening is by building sewer systems and maintaining them — an increasingly expensive proposition.
One doesn’t have to look far, however, to find examples of what can happen when the sewage around a lake isn’t disposed of properly.
Two nearby lakes where this has become a major issue are Higgins Lake, in Roscommon County, and Silver Lake, west of Hart.
“There is no doubt that nutrient enrichment of Higgins Lake is occurring, and that a significant amount of the nutrients come from septic system effluent leaching into the lake through the groundwater,” Tonello wrote in a DNR report about the lake’s health. “If the nutrient enrichment continues at this pace, much of the deeper areas of the lake will become hypoxic, and therefore unusable for fishes. In other words, within a few decades, it could become impossible for species like Lake Trout, Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, Lake Whitefish, Rainbow Smelt and Cisco to thrive or perhaps even survive, in the deeper parts of Higgins Lake.
“In addition, algal blooms could continue to get worse in Higgins Lake, potentially including blooms that are toxic to humans and their pets.”
Tonello provided a similar report on the status of Silver Lake.
According to the report, water quality issues on Silver Lake came to a head in September 2011, when a group of concerned resident circulated a petition requesting that there be an investigation. In particular, the petition stated: “In the past 50 years, the water quality has degraded to the point that there is excessive weeds and algae, contamination of fish and possibly other wildlife, health concerns and in general degradation of water quality negatively impacting the recreational uses of the lake.”
The petition also described the lake condition in the summer of 2011: “The circumstances of the summer of 2011 highlight the problems in the lake. Several thousand fish died of unknown causes. The clarity of the water was so poor that it was not possible to see the bottom of the lake for the entire summer. The surface of the lake has had a constant layer of algae to the point that it has not been possible to swim in many areas of the lake. And there continues to be excess weeds.”
As a result of the outcry, a water quality study of Silver Lake and its watershed was commissioned. The study determined that the highest percentage of nutrients entering the lake was coming from riparian septic systems leaching nutrients into groundwater. The study ultimately recommended the installation of sanitary sewers to mitigate the septic pollution. However, due to the high cost of sewer installation (estimated at more than $23 million), local residents were strongly opposed, and in May 2019 the Golden Township Board voted to end the proposed sewer project
“Until such action is taken, Silver Lake likely remains resigned to a fate of continued nuisance algae blooms, high turbidity levels, low dissolved oxygen levels, reduced fish populations, and fish kills,” Tonello concluded.
A sewer system also has been proposed around Higgins Lake, for an estimated $115 million, to be paid for by residents of two surrounding townships.
According to a Bridge Magazine article from 2022, “the project has pitted the owners of valuable waterfront homes (who generally support the sewer plan) against the owners of more modest back-lot properties (who often question the expense and necessity of sewers).”
The Higgins Lake sewer proposal has led to the recall attempts of several township officials and created animosity between many neighbors who don’t see eye to eye on the issue.
Tonello said these types of debates, including the one regarding the sewer system overhaul around Lake Mitchell, are difficult because neither side is necessarily wrong, and there’s no easy solution in sight at this time.
“It’s a very, very tough issue,” Tonello said. “It’s something that’s not going to go away anytime soon.”
